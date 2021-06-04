COME ALIVE 215 AND MEET PHILADELPHIA Support LGBTG Community with Fitness, Food, Fun, Charity and Prizes on 6/12

Come Alive 215 and Meet Philadelphia have joined forces to present one of the most unique, fun and heart-pumping outdoor events for Philly Gay Pride Month. Come Alive 215 x Meet Philadelphia Pride Workout, Drag Show and Picnic Brunch brings together a morning of movement, celebration, charity and community on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 9:15 am to 1:30 pm. Hot off of winning Best of Philly for 2020 Best Virtual Workout and exercise class, fitness gurus Kim Harari and Shannon Brennan will bring their electric, contagious and community-driven fitness experience to the Lawn at Park Towne Place (2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway). The event will feature a 45 minute workout programmed for all fitness levels, followed by a drag show and a picnic brunch. Brunch bites will be provided by one of Philadelphia's most celebrated chefs, Michael Solomonov of Zahav, Federal Donuts, Dizengoff, Abe Fisher and Goldie. Other complimentary food and drinks will be provided by NY Bagel Butler, Red Bull, Crystal Head Vodka, Super Coffee, The Wellness Refinery, Bean2Bean Coffee Co., and food trucks. There will be vegan options as well. Entertainment will be provided by Vinchelle, Iris Spectre and Poochie, with live beats by DJ Kat Bancer. Swag bags will be provided by Athleta, with additional giveaways provided by local Philly businesses. Tickets are on sale now for $65.00 each - with a portion of proceeds going to support two local charitiesThe Attic Youth Center and William Way LGBT Community Center. Tickets are available at hellopride.eventbrite.com . For more about Come Alive 215, visit www.comealive215.com



"Philly pride parade was cancelled, but Philly pride was not," said Harari. "We think that it is extremely important to bring the community together, and what better way to do it than the Come Alive 215 way. We get to sweat together, laugh together, eat together, and shop together all for a great cause."



"Our mission from the start of Come Alive 215 was to bring the Philadelphia community together," said Brennan. "We believe that fitness has the magic ability to cultivate a sense of community and belonging. Pride is something that is near and dear to us as one of our founders, Kim Harari, is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. With the Pride Parade being cancelled this year, we decided to step in and create an event that could celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Philadelphia, while also using the funds to donate to a local, LGBTQ+ organization."



Come Alive 215 is made up of two of the city's top fitness professionals that joined forces to present unique and electric outdoor workout experiences. In 2020, during the pandemic when the city looked to get outdoors, the duo won Best of Philly honors from Philadelphia Magazine for Best Virtual Workout. The duo's goals are to create a community-driven fitness experience that brings people of various fitness abilities together, outdoors, for a unique experience in pop-up locations around the city and region. Come Alive 215 started doing outdoor workouts events in 2019 on a smaller scale, In the winter of 2020, Kim and Shannon launched the first Come Alive 215 event. As Covid shut the world down, they were determined to continue Come Alive 215 events virtually, with a stronger focus on bringing businesses and people together during a pandemic. Since then they've expanded and continued to grow hosting events at various venues - and they even have had their workouts go viral across social media.



Harari and Brennan believe movement and fitness should be fun, inclusive and relative to each individual and their personal goals - and their place in their own lives right now. Their mission is to show the community that fitness can be an avenue to create a better emotion and connection to those around them. These goals are exactly what the duo had in mind when they decided to host their largest event ever - and make it part of the city's inclusive Philly Gay Pride month celebration. Harari also identifies as a lesbian and this makes the event even more special to her - and together the duo are even giving back to local charities as their way of making a larger difference.



Double the trouble, double the fun, double the sweat! The dynamic duo behind Come Alive 215 are back and headed to the Lawn at Park Towne Place on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in partnership with Meet Philadelphia. Together, the two groups will host a giant morning filled with a 45 minute all-body workout, followed by a drag show and picnic brunch.



For starters, the outdoor workout will lead off the day with a combination of strength exercises, plyometrics, and a touch of shadowboxing. No experience necessary! All experience levels are welcome. Harari said, "Everyone has an inner-fighter within them. Let's tap into yours!."



For food, get ready for a post-workout spread unlike any you have EVER experienced before. Harari and Brennan have tapped the city's biggest chef name to join the fitness fun. James Beard Winner Michael Solomonov, known for Zahav, Federal Donuts, Dizengoff, Abe Fisher and Goldie, will provide some of his favorite eats for the brunch picnic. On top of Solomonov's dishes, look for food and drink from Bean2Bean Coffee Co., NY Bagel Butler, Red Bull, Crystal Head Vodka, Konect Chiro, The Wellness Refinery and other donors.



For entertainment, get ready to celebrate Pride in the most fabulous of ways with an outdoor drag show on the Lawn with performances by Vinchelle, Iris Spectre and Poochie. Live beats will be provided by DJ Kate Bancer. Other fun includes swag bags donated by Athleta. Giveaways during the event will be presented from a growing list of area businesses, including: Femme Edge Boutique, The Good Mat, Bean2Bean Coffee Co., State of Being Co, Ella G. Jewelery and others to be announced.



For the day's run of show, participants should be on the Lawn and ready to register for early bird at 9:15am, with general admission check-in at 9:30am. The workout begins at 10:00am, with the drag show and picnic brunch at 11:15am.



This exciting morning of movement, celebration and community not only will get attendees off their feet with 300 other new friends in the great outdoors, but the organizers want to make a difference - both to individuals but also to some great charity partners. For this event, Come Alive 215 will donate a portion of ticket proceeds to William Way LGBT Community Center and The Attic Youth Center.



Harari said, "There are a lot of really great LGBTQ+ organizations in the city and it was very hard to choose who to support. We truly wanted to support them all! We donated to William Way last year for our Virtual Pride event. We decided to continue supporting the William Way organization because we believe strongly in the support they are providing to the LGBTQ+ community in Philadelphia. We believe that a strong community has the ability to help people feel like they are accepted and supported. This is something that everyone should have a right to feel! William Way does just that by providing a community resource center for the pride community."



Brennan said, "Much like William Way, The Attic Youth Center also provides a safe, inclusive space for the Youth of Philadelphia. We are happy to support an organization whose mission is to help LGBTQ+ youth members feel welcome, understood and accepted."



For preparation, Come Alive 215 asks that each participant bring themselves just as is along side a yoga mat, water bottle, gym towel, blanket to picnic on, and lots of love.



Pride Workout, Drag Show and Picnic Brunch presented by Come Alive 215 and Meet Philadelphia is made possible with support from sponsors Target, Athleta, Super Coffee, Red Bull, Crystal Head Vodka, . The event is a collaboration with additional support from Park Town Place, The Hadley, DJ Kat Bancer and Michael Solomonov. Along with local small business vendors including State of Being Co., Bean2Bean Coffee Co., Femme Edge Boutique, The Good Mat and Ella G. Jewelry, P, Konect, The Wellness Refinery, New York Bagel Butler, PAWS Philly, The Plastics Spa, Kari Skin, Mlkmn and more.



Early bird discounted tickets are already sold out - and general admission tickets are now on sale now for $65.00 at hellopride.eventbrite.com . For more about Come Alive 215, visit www.comealive215.com.

Connect on social at:

@shannabrenna

@kimharari_

@comealive215

@meetphiladelphia

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Come Alive 215