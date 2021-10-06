COEN WINES and Chief Winemaker, Attilio Pagli

Among the most admired winemakers in the world today is Attilio Pagli. He is not only the force behind Coen Wines but also one of the masterminds who put Argentinian Malbec prominent in the eyes of the world.

Originally from Italy, Attilio started his adventure in Mendoza almost 30 years ago when he fell in love with Malbec, at a time when its potential wasn't recognized. The spirit of discovery was a natural extension of his roots in Siena, where he worked with native Italian grape varieties such as Ciliegiolo, Canaiolo, and Sangiovese. Reviving forgotten indigenous varieties has been Attilio's passion since his beginnings, and a skill that he brought to these new lands.

Immense respect and understanding of the land, attention to detail, and a quest for excellence have characterized Attilio's work, resulting in world-class wines that have been awarded prestigious accolades. With patience and humility, Attilio awaits the perfect time in each step of the winemaking process to create masterpieces that highlight what the land offers. An inspiring winemaker devoted to bringing joy and pleasure with his wines.

As a staunch believer that a specific terroir delivers wines with a unique personality, Attilio delivers a top-quality wine that embodies the authenticity of Mendoza in a glass.

We highly recommend Coen Reserve Malbec 2019 that has a SRP of $44.99. From the Uco Valley, this 100% Malbec combines the European-style freshness with the Andean terroir complexity. It has a deep ruby red color, intricate aromas of red fruits along with the sweet spices of cinnamon, cocoa, and coffee. With a silky mouthfeel in the palate, it delights with a long and persistent finish. The wine is a remarkable experience that you will enjoy from the first sip to the last.

Coen Reserve Malbec 2019 pairs beautifully with Spaghetti Carbonara, a hearty beef stew, roasted vegetables, poultry with dark meat, and fish dishes such as broiled salmon. It also partners well with rich dark chocolate desserts. With the holidays fast approaching, it should be on your list of wines to purchase.

For more information on Coen Wines, please visit https://www.coenwines.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coen Wines