COCKTAIL RECIPES to Top Off Your Summer

Summer is still in full swing in August with lots of opportunities to practice your mixology skills at home with friends and family. Whether you are poolside or on the patio, there's nothing better than sharing a delightful drink. Stock your bar with a variety of spirits that will make your cocktails shine bright and impress your guests. We have rounded up ten of our favorite recipes that are easy to mix. Check out the brands we have selected and make cocktails that are just right for the season.

Broken Spritz

Ingredients:

-1 oz Broken Shed Vodka

-1 oz Aperol

-1 oz Luna Argenta Prosecco

-soda water (Perrier)

-Garnish: orange wheel

Method: Add ingredients to a large wine glass over ice, stir and top with Perrier/soda. Garnish with an orange wheel.

Ballotin High Ball

Ingredients:

-2 oz Ballotin Bourbon Ball Whiskey

-3 oz club soda

Method: Pour Ballotin into a collins glass over ice. Fill with club soda

The Kraken Albatross

Ingredients:

-1 oz Kraken 94 Rum

-3 oz grapefruit soda

-Garnish: lime wedge and sugar-salt rim

Method: Build over ice in a highball glass.

Blackberry Whiskey Sour

Ingredients:

-2 oz Off Hours Whiskey

-1 oz honey (or simple syrup)

-½ oz lemon juice

-4-6 blackberries

-Garnish: sprig of rosemary

Method: Muddle blackberries in your glass. Add whiskey, lemon juice and honey. Shake well and strain.

Caramel Macchiato

Ingredients:

-2 oz Disaronno Velvet

-2 oz Vanilla Vodka

-1 oz Tia Maria Cold Brew

-2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

-Garnish: caramel

Method: Add Disaronno Velvet, Tia Maria Cold Brew and Vanilla Vodka to a blender with two scoops of vanilla ice cream. Blend together, garnish with a caramel drizzle and enjoy with a straw.

Absente Colada By Maxwell Britten Of Maison Premiere In New York

Ingredients:

-1 oz Grande Absente

-1/2 oz Rhum Agricole

-1 Teaspoon Crème De Menthe

-1 oz pineapple juice

-1 oz coconut syrup

-Garnish: bouquet of mint

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain over crushed ice into a collins or Hurricane Glass. Garnish with a Bouquet of mint.

River Boyne Fizz

Ingredients:

-1 Part Slane Irish Whiskey

-1 Part lemon juice

-1 Dash orange bitters

-1 tbsp local honey

-tonic water

-Garnish: sprig of mint, lemon wheel

Method: Pour whiskey into a highball glass. Add lemon juice and honey. Stir well until the honey dissolves. Add ice and top with tonic water. Garnish with a sprig of mint and a lemon wheel.

Captain & Pineapple

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

-4 oz pineapple juice

Method: Combine Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and pineapple juice in a glass over ice. Garnish with a fresh slice of pineapple and a mini umbrella.

The Danger - A Cocktail Based On "the Suicide Squad"

Ingredients:

-1.25 oz Knob Creek Bourbon

-.75 oz Disaronno Originale

-4 oz cranberry juice

-fresh lemon juice

-Garish: lemon wedge

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a highball glass with ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Cucumber Mint Margarita

Ingredients:

-1.4 oz Codigo 1530 Blanco Tequila

-1 oz cucumber juice

-1 oz lemon juice

-.25 oz agave nectar

-mint sprigs

-salt and Tajín rim

Method: In a shaker with ice, add tequila, cucumber juice, lemon juice, agave and mint leaves. Shake well. Take your glass and rub the rim with some lemon and dip in a 50/50 mix of salt and Tajin. Strain liquid into glass over crushed ice and garnish with cucumber ribbons, a loemon wheel and mint sprigs.

