COCKTAIL RECIPES for Cinco de Mayo-Highlight Your Celebrations

Apr. 28, 2023  
Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday this year, perfect for partying. The ever-popular May holiday is now just around he corner! Whether your having a few friends over or hosting a big get-together, we know that these cocktail recipes will be a big hit and go great with your Mexican fare. There's a nice variety that use top spirits in creative blends. Check them out, stock your bar, and impress everyone with your mixology skills. And keep these recipes around for the summer months when you are relaxing on the deck or having a barbecue.

The One

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Próspero Reposado

-1 oz. rose cordial

-.75 oz. lime juice

-1.5 oz. tonic water

-1.5 oz. club soda

Method: Combine Próspero Reposado, rose cordial, and lime juice in a rocks glass. Fill the glass with ice and top with the tonic and club soda. Garnish with a lime wheel and a small rose.

French Marg

Ingredients:

-1 oz Próspero Blanco

-1 oz Chambord

-2 oz Grapefruit Juice

Method: Combine all ingredients into a shaker. Add ice & shake vigorously for about 10 seconds, or until the shaker is cold. Pour into a Martini glass.

Grand Margarita

Ingredients:

-0.75 parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

-1.5 parts Tequila

-0.75 parts Fresh Lime Juice

-0.25 parts Agave Nectar

-Lime wheel to garnish

Salt Optional

Method: Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt. Cut a lime in half at the width and rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass. Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves for garnish. Holding glass upside down, dip wet half delicately into the salt. Shake Grand Marnier, tequila and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into glass and apply lime garnish to the rim.

CAZADORES Highland Margarita

Ingredients:

-2 oz Tequila Cazadores Blanco

-4 oz Grapefruit Juice

-1 oz fresh lime juice

-1 oz light agave nectar

Method: Combine all ingredients with ice, shake and strain into a salted glass filled with ice. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge and a lime wheel

Bingo, Mango

Ingredients:

-1-ounce Stoli Chamoy

-1-ounce Cenote Reposado

-75-ounce Real Mango Puree

-75-ounce Lime Juice

Method: Build ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake until chilled. Pour into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with Tamarind/Chamoy powder and serve with a straw.

Spicy Margarita

Ingredients:

-2 oz Ghost Tequila

-1 oz Triple Sec

-1 oz Lime Juice

-.5 oz Agave Nectar

-Soda of Choice

-Jalapeños (Optional)

-Salt or Tajín to garnish

Method: Add Ghost Tequila, Triple Sec, lime juice, agave nectar and ice to a shaker. Shake vigorously. Rim glass of choice with salt or Tajín. Pour into glass and top with soda of choice. Garnish with jalapeños is optional.

Spicy Mexican Candy Shot

Ingredients:

-1 oz Ghost Tequila

-.50 oz Watermelon Pucker

-.25 oz Santa Cruz Lime Juice

-Garnish with Tajín ½ Rim

Method: Add Ghost Tequila, Watermelon Pucker and Santa Cruz lime juice to a cocktail shaker. Fill shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into ½ Tajín rim shot glass.

Enjoy a happy, festive Cinco de Mayo!

Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy



