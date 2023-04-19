Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CIRCLE LINE Cruises for Enjoyable Tour Experiences

Apr. 19, 2023  
As the weather gets warmer, it's time to get outside and enjoy all that New York City has to offer! There's no better way to experience New York City than on a Circle Line boat tour. From the comfort of a state-of-the-art vessel, visitors take in the breathtaking sights of the city such as the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building, Brooklyn Bridge, and the Manhattan skyline.

But, Circle Line isn't just your typical sightseeing cruise - there are several unique sailing events that locals and tourists alike can participate in for an unforgettable experience this year:

-Statue At Sunset - Now through September 3rd, witness the Statue of Liberty's beauty with a stunning sunset backdrop, departing from South Street Seaport

-4th of July Fireworks Cruise - Marvel at the breathtaking NYC fireworks display along the city skyline while indulging in an open bar and buffet

-Puppy Cruise - Bring your four-legged friends aboard a Circle Line cruise to experience the magnificent sights of the city from a new perspective - coming soon this summer!

Circle Line cruises can accommodate any busy schedule and sailings are available in the morning, evening, and the afternoon. Circle Line is the premier provider of sightseeing boat tours in New York City, offering a one-of-a-kind way to experience the city's world-renowned landmarks from the water. For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.circleline.com/.

