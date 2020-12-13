CELLO Teaches You to Cheese Confidently with Virtual Cheese Board-Making Class and Giveaway

Handcrafted, specialty cheese brand Cello wants you to know that you don't have to be a cheese connoisseur in order to enjoy premium cheese confidently. In its latest Cheese Confidently campaign, the brand is serving up a liberating message: delicious cheese isn't hard to find, if you know what to look for. The campaign tackles the biggest intimidation factors in selecting specialty cheese, including how to choose the right cheese and how to build the best cheese board.

Doubling down on their dedication to make learning about cheese as easy and enjoyable as eating it, Cello has also just launched an AI chatbot. Available via the Cello website, the chatbot is an accessible tool which allows visitors to receive immediate answers to product questions, recipes, pairings, and can direct them to their local retailer.

In celebration of this latest campaign and to truly bring its purpose to life, Cello is teaming up with charcuterie enthusiast, @cheeseboardqueen to host a special class via Instagram Live on Thursday, December 17th at 6:30PM EST. Be sure to enter the brand's giveaway happening now for a chance to win a Cello Cheese Board Kit to use during the event!

WHO: Cello Cheese x @cheeseboardqueen

WHAT: Cheese Confidently Cheese Board-Making Class

WHEN: Thursday 12/17 @ 6:30PM EST

WHERE: Instagram Live via @cheeseboardqueen page

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cello Cheese and @cheeseboardqueen