CASAMIGOS and Shaq's Fun House Leading Up to Super Bowl Sunday

CASAMIGOS

Feb. 11, 2023  
On Friday night in Arizona, the Casamigos was flowing at Shaq's Fun House.

As one of the top events leading up to the Big Game, attendees were in full celebration mode.

Guests including Tiffany Haddish, Michael Phelps, Troy Kotsur and athletes LeSean McCoy and Allen Iverson enjoyed Casamigos snow cones while dancing to DJ sets from Shaq AKA DJ Diesel, Diplo and an unforgettable performance by Snoop Dogg.

For more information on Casamigos, please visit https://www.casamigos.com/en-us.

Photo Credit: Saul Lopez

Red Carpet Photo Credit: Medium Rare



Get ready to touchdown at TailGate Outdoor Sports Bar for their epic Big Game Sunday experience! 
