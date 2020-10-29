CASAMIGOS Brings the Halloween Party to You in LA

CASAMIGOS

Legendary Casamigos Halloween isn't cancelled this year. Instead, Casamigos is bringing the party to their guests, which over the years has included Justin Timberlake, Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles, Gerard Butler, Jessica Alba, Kendall Jenner, Lisa Rinna, Zoe and Lenny Kravitz, Larry David and many more. Casamigos founders George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman have found a way to bring the Halloween festivities home, courtesy of the Casamigos Halloween truck. The custom wrapped truck features a Halloween-themed image of Clooney and Gerber, and has planned stops at various friends of the brand around Los Angeles to drop off essentials for a Casamigos Halloween celebration - stay-at-home style.

The appointment-only experience has been created with safety as the first priority and every precaution has been taken to ensure the health of all guests and staff. Prior to each day, the truck will go through a deep cleaning from specialized cleaning staff to ensure every inch of the truck is properly sanitized and clean. In addition, between each stop and group of guests, the truck will be subject to air purification and every touch point will be wiped down with disinfectant to make sure that all participants can enjoy the Casamigos Halloween Truck safely with peace of mind.

And here's the link to Casamigo's social sweepstakes: https://vimeo.com/473312999/4d705e8791

For more information on Casamigos, please visit https://www.casamigos.com/en-us/.

Photo credit courtesy of Casamigos // Kevin Mazur for Casamigos

