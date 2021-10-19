CASA ORA in Williamsburg Announces Live Art Event Friday, 10/22 from 2-7pm

The Brooklyn Venezuelan restaurant Casa Ora (148 Meserole St in Williamsburg) will be having an exciting live art event at the restaurant on Friday, October 22 from 2pm - 7pm.

The Casa Ora team has commissioned the painting of a custom mural by artist Edward Senf. The beautiful piece, painted on the restaurant's outdoor gate, will showcase the national flowers and birds of Venezuela, along with the hands of the Diaz family (the owners of the eatery).

A depiction of culture, love, and Hispanic heritage pride, the mural is also a thank you to Casa Ora's community, which has generously donated funds to help repair damages from a series of break-ins the restaurant faced during Hispanic Heritage Month. A rendering of the mural can be seen below:

To celebrate the completion of the mural and give back to the community that rallied around them, Casa Ora will be hosting a gathering on Friday, 10/22. From 2:00pm - 4:00pm that afternoon, they'll gather folks outdoors for complimentary hors d'oeuvres from their fall menu, music, and to witness the completion and signing of the mural. Guests are invited to BYOB.

Following the signing of the piece, guests are invited to join the Casa Ora team indoors starting at 4:30pm for happy hour (with $2 off all beer, wine, and cocktails until 7pm). No tickets are required, but guests can RSVP online here.

About Casa Ora:

Casa Ora is owned and operated by husband and wife duo, Ivo (Chef and Beverage Director) and Rachel (Pastry Chef & Special Events Director) Diaz, along with Ivo's mother, Isbelis, who serves as Executive Chef. The restaurant reopened in September 2021 following an extensive renovation, and has been recognized as the only Venezuelan restaurant to ever receive a Michelin Plate, showcasing the quality of their innovative cooking and the diversity of Venezuelan cuisine.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casa Ora