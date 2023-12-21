CASA BOND in NoHo Rings in New Year 2024 in Style

The recently opened restaurant, Casa Bond in NoHo is offering elevated Mexican fare for a New Year’s Eve party that is not to be missed. Conveniently located on Bowery Street with nearby subway lines, their event is certain to be a memorable celebration.

The evening starts with a delicious four-course dinner created by their Executive Chef, Rodrigo Abrajan and there’s a special champagne toast at midnight. There are choices for each course that include a starter of Lobster Bisque or a Brussels Salad. For the second course a delicious selection is the Prawn Panucho. The third course offers tender braised short ribs and top off your meal with Tres Leches Mazapan.

Casa Bond’s stylish, modern venue is a great place to welcome in 2024 with family and friends. Guests will certainly enjoy party favors and DJ entertainment that will add to the festivities.

Casa Bond is located at 334 Bowery, New York, NY 10012. For more information and to make reservations, please visit http://casabondnoho.com/ and call 917.639.3009.

Photo Credit: Daniel Acevedo