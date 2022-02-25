CAMPARI and the SAG Awards

Just this past week on the evening of February 22nd, Campari, the iconic Italian aperitif, presented the inaugural SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner in Los Angeles. The evening showcased actors Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler who have been named Ambassadors for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®.

As a new sponsor to the SAG Awards, Campari presented the intimate private dinner, with SAG Awards executive chef Curtis Stone preparing the exquisite menu at his Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant. Guests sipped on Campari Negronis, Negroni Sbagliatos and Campari & Sodas during the evening. Guests at this Sunday's ceremony will also have a chance to enjoy Campari Negronis.

Campari has long embraced the cinematic arts as an expression of its brand, working with such film luminaries as Federico Fellini, Salma Hayek, Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana, Ana De Armas, Paolo Sorrentino and Clive Owen, in celebrating creativity, storytelling and innovation in all its forms. As the only televised awards ceremony to exclusively honor performers, the SAG Awards and Campari have partnered to spotlight the creatives pushing boundaries and showcasing acting as a collaborative art form.

For more information on Compari, please visit https://www.campari.com/.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Caption: Presenting sponsor Campari hosts inaugural SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner with Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler.