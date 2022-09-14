CAMPARI Celebrates Negroni Week and Charitable Giving
CAMPARI Celebrates Negroni Week
It's the 10th anniversary of Negroni Week celebrating a decade of charitable giving and the world's best-selling cocktail, the Negroni, with Campari at its heart. The week kicked off on September 12 and will last until September 18th to honor a decade of raising funds.
Negroni Week is the global charity initiative hosted by Campari, Italy's iconic red aperitivo, and ImbibeMagazine. It puts the power of fundraising in the hands of bars and restaurants, resulting in over $3 million dollars raised for charitable causes to date.
Readers can be involved and give back to the new official giving partner Slow Food by enjoying classic or creative Negroni offerings, featuring its key ingredient Campari, at participating bars and restaurants across the country.
And check out the three special Negroni recipes below!
Say You'll Be There
Created by Ally Marrone at Grand Army
- 2 dashes Orange Blossom Water
- 0.75 oz Dolin Blanc
- 0.75 oz Campari
- 1.50 oz Cantaloupe Infused Gin
Stirred
Glassware: Double Rocks, Big Cube
Garnish: Grapefruit Twist
Ooh Mami Negroni
Created by Leanne Favre at Clover Club
- 1 oz Gin
- 1 oz Shiitake Mushroom infused Campari*
- 1 oz Cinzano 1757 Sweet Vermouth
- .5 oz Lustau Palo Cortado Sherry
Stir. Big rock.
Garnish: Orange Twist.
Mushroom Infused Campari
- *4 shiitake mushroom caps
- 16 oz Campari
Steep for 2 hours. Fine strain.
Strawberry Covered Chocolate Negroni
Created by Gelo Honrade at Osamil
- .75oz Campari infused strawberry
- .75oz Cinzano 1757 Rosso vermouth
- 1.5oz gin
- 2 dash strawberry tincture
- 2 dash Aztec chocolate bitter
- Shaved Mexican chocolate
Glassware: Rock glass
Ice: Big rock ice cube
Garnish: Orange essence and shaved Mexican chocolate
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Campari