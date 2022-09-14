CAMPARI Celebrates Negroni Week and Charitable Giving

It's the 10th anniversary of Negroni Week celebrating a decade of charitable giving and the world's best-selling cocktail, the Negroni, with Campari at its heart. The week kicked off on September 12 and will last until September 18th to honor a decade of raising funds.

Negroni Week is the global charity initiative hosted by Campari, Italy's iconic red aperitivo, and ImbibeMagazine. It puts the power of fundraising in the hands of bars and restaurants, resulting in over $3 million dollars raised for charitable causes to date.

Readers can be involved and give back to the new official giving partner Slow Food by enjoying classic or creative Negroni offerings, featuring its key ingredient Campari, at participating bars and restaurants across the country.

And check out the three special Negroni recipes below!

Say You'll Be There

Created by Ally Marrone at Grand Army

2 dashes Orange Blossom Water

0.75 oz Dolin Blanc

0.75 oz Campari

1.50 oz Cantaloupe Infused Gin

Stirred

Glassware: Double Rocks, Big Cube

Garnish: Grapefruit Twist

Ooh Mami Negroni

Created by Leanne Favre at Clover Club

1 oz Gin

1 oz Shiitake Mushroom infused Campari*

1 oz Cinzano 1757 Sweet Vermouth

.5 oz Lustau Palo Cortado Sherry

Stir. Big rock.

Garnish: Orange Twist.

Mushroom Infused Campari

*4 shiitake mushroom caps

16 oz Campari

Steep for 2 hours. Fine strain.

Strawberry Covered Chocolate Negroni

Created by Gelo Honrade at Osamil

.75oz Campari infused strawberry

.75oz Cinzano 1757 Rosso vermouth

1.5oz gin

2 dash strawberry tincture

2 dash Aztec chocolate bitter

Shaved Mexican chocolate

Glassware: Rock glass

Ice: Big rock ice cube

Garnish: Orange essence and shaved Mexican chocolate

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Campari