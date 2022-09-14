Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAMPARI Celebrates Negroni Week and Charitable Giving

CAMPARI Celebrates Negroni Week

Register for Food + Wine News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  
CAMPARI Celebrates Negroni Week and Charitable Giving

It's the 10th anniversary of Negroni Week celebrating a decade of charitable giving and the world's best-selling cocktail, the Negroni, with Campari at its heart. The week kicked off on September 12 and will last until September 18th to honor a decade of raising funds.

Negroni Week is the global charity initiative hosted by Campari, Italy's iconic red aperitivo, and ImbibeMagazine. It puts the power of fundraising in the hands of bars and restaurants, resulting in over $3 million dollars raised for charitable causes to date.

Readers can be involved and give back to the new official giving partner Slow Food by enjoying classic or creative Negroni offerings, featuring its key ingredient Campari, at participating bars and restaurants across the country.

And check out the three special Negroni recipes below!

Say You'll Be There

Created by Ally Marrone at Grand Army

  • 2 dashes Orange Blossom Water
  • 0.75 oz Dolin Blanc
  • 0.75 oz Campari
  • 1.50 oz Cantaloupe Infused Gin

Stirred

Glassware: Double Rocks, Big Cube

Garnish: Grapefruit Twist

Ooh Mami Negroni

Created by Leanne Favre at Clover Club

  • 1 oz Gin
  • 1 oz Shiitake Mushroom infused Campari*
  • 1 oz Cinzano 1757 Sweet Vermouth
  • .5 oz Lustau Palo Cortado Sherry

Stir. Big rock.

Garnish: Orange Twist.

Mushroom Infused Campari

  • *4 shiitake mushroom caps
  • 16 oz Campari

Steep for 2 hours. Fine strain.

Strawberry Covered Chocolate Negroni

Created by Gelo Honrade at Osamil

  • .75oz Campari infused strawberry
  • .75oz Cinzano 1757 Rosso vermouth
  • 1.5oz gin
  • 2 dash strawberry tincture
  • 2 dash Aztec chocolate bitter
  • Shaved Mexican chocolate

Glassware: Rock glass

Ice: Big rock ice cube

Garnish: Orange essence and shaved Mexican chocolate

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Campari

Regional Awards


From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


CAMPARI Celebrates Negroni Week and Charitable GivingCAMPARI Celebrates Negroni Week and Charitable Giving
September 14, 2022

It’s the 10th anniversary of Negroni Week celebrating a decade of charitable giving and the world’s best-selling cocktail, the Negroni, with Campari at its heart.  The week kicked off on September 12 and will last until September 18th to honor a decade of raising funds.
THE HIDDEN SEA-Delightful Wines Making a Difference in the EnvironmentTHE HIDDEN SEA-Delightful Wines Making a Difference in the Environment
September 14, 2022

The Hidden Sea are wines that our readers should know about as we approach The 14th annual Climate Week NYC from September 19th to September 25th. The event promotes awareness and action and Hidden Sea's practices are a perfect example of environmental consciousness and making a difference.
The World's 50 Best Bars Announces Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award Winner: Eco-Pioneer Jean Trinh of Alquímico in Cartagena, ColombiaThe World's 50 Best Bars Announces Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award Winner: Eco-Pioneer Jean Trinh of Alquímico in Cartagena, Colombia
September 14, 2022

Jean Trinh, co-founder of Alquímico, a sustainability-focused cocktail bar in Cartagena, Colombia, has been named the winner of the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award 2022.
THE DJANGO is Celebrating 7th Year Anniversary THE DJANGO is Celebrating 7th Year Anniversary
September 13, 2022

The Django, located at The Roxy Hotel at 2 Avenue of the Americas, is celebrating its 7-year anniversary on Saturday, September 24th with shows from 7:30 p.m to 3:00 a.m.
Review: SCAB at Premiere Stages Mesmerizes and Brings a Relevant Labor Dilemma to the StageReview: SCAB at Premiere Stages Mesmerizes and Brings a Relevant Labor Dilemma to the Stage
September 13, 2022

Premiere Stages continues their successful season with Gino Diiorio’s poignant, mesmerizing new play, Scab that was honored as a finalist from the 2020/21 Premiere Play Festival.