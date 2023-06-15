Balkan StrEAT in the West Village Debuts New Breakfast Menu Items

Here’s some good news for our readers that are looking to up their breakfast game. Balkan StrEAT, the popular Balkan street food concept in the West Village is launching their new breakfast menu and coffee program.

The new breakfast menu features regional delicacies made in-house daily, including baked goods from Serbian baker Milan Milijancevic alongside freshly brewed coffee and tea. Here are some of the delicious choices you can experience when you visit Balkan StrEAT.

-Burek - house-made round filo pies featuring a new, sweet flavor of Apple Cinnamon and Raisin, served with a choice of plain, dill or paprika yogurt.

-Pita - savory & sweet, new flavors include Apple Cinnamon with Raisins and Sour Cherry.

-Krofne - traditional Balkan Doughnuts similar to Italian Bombolini that come in Plain, Nutella, Raspberry, Pistachio, and Lemon Poppyseed.

-Ham & Cheese Rolls - freshly baked bread rolled with ham and Kashkaval cheese

-Rolled Hot Dogs - fresh baked savory bread rolls filled with hotdogs and mustard

Stop by! Balkan StrEAT is located at 353 6th Ave, New York, NY 10014. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://www.balkanstreat.com/ and call (646) 342-4006.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balkan StrEAT