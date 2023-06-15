Balkan StrEAT in the West Village Debuts New Breakfast Menu Items

Balkan StrEAT in the West Village

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review: RED HORSE by David Burke in White Plains-The Talk of the Town Photo 1 Review: RED HORSE by David Burke in White Plains-The Talk of the Town
Destinations to Celebrate National Rosé Day in Style Photo 2 Destinations to Celebrate National Rosé Day in Style
Black Dog Tavern, Co. Returns As Signature Partner Of Beach Road Weekend 2023 Photo 3 Black Dog Tavern, Co. Returns As Signature Partner Of Beach Road Weekend 2023
SALT & STRAW Ice Cream Brand Announces NYC Tasting Photo 4 SALT & STRAW Ice Cream Brand Announces NYC Tasting

Balkan StrEAT in the West Village Debuts New Breakfast Menu Items

Here’s some good news for our readers that are looking to up their breakfast game. Balkan StrEAT, the popular Balkan street food concept in the West Village is launching their new breakfast menu and coffee program. 

The new breakfast menu features regional delicacies made in-house daily, including baked goods from Serbian baker Milan Milijancevic alongside freshly brewed coffee and tea. Here are some of the delicious choices you can experience when you visit Balkan StrEAT.

-Burek - house-made round filo pies featuring a new, sweet flavor of Apple Cinnamon and Raisin, served with a choice of plain, dill or paprika yogurt.

-Pita - savory & sweet,  new flavors include Apple Cinnamon with Raisins and Sour Cherry.

-Krofne - traditional Balkan Doughnuts similar to Italian Bombolini that come in Plain, Nutella, Raspberry, Pistachio, and Lemon Poppyseed.

-Ham & Cheese Rolls  - freshly baked bread rolled with ham and Kashkaval cheese

-Rolled Hot Dogs  - fresh baked savory bread rolls filled with hotdogs and mustard

Stop by! Balkan StrEAT is located at 353 6th Ave, New York, NY 10014.  For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://www.balkanstreat.com/ and call (646) 342-4006. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balkan StrEAT



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
EQUIANO RUM Celebrates Juneteenth with Commemorative Cocktail Recipe Photo
EQUIANO RUM Celebrates Juneteenth with Commemorative Cocktail Recipe

In honor of Juneteenth on 6/18, Equiano has created the “Freedom Breeze” cocktail and we have the recipe for our readers!

2
Shmoné: A Cozy Greenwich Village Eatery with Extraordinary Market-Driven Cuisine Photo
Shmoné: A Cozy Greenwich Village Eatery with Extraordinary Market-Driven Cuisine

Nestled along bustling Eighth Street in Greenwich Village, you’ll find Shmoné, a brand-new concept from Israeli chef Eyal Shani. The chef who brought some of the best contemporary Israeli food to New York City with restaurants that include HaSalon, Miznon, North and Naked Tomato, Shmoné (pronounced “shmo-neh” which translates to ‘eight’ in Hebrew) is a welcomed newcomer to the area, as it’s already been nominated for a Michelin in the New York Guide for good reason. 

3
Pride Month – Two NYC Restaurants that Give Back Photo
Pride Month – Two NYC Restaurants that Give Back

Pride Month is almost here and the perfect way to celebrate the contributions from the LGBTQIA+ community is to support those businesses and to continue to raise funds and awareness for equality.

4
Get Ready to Celebrate Your Dads and Dad Figures with Top Gifts Photo
Get Ready to Celebrate Your Dads and Dad Figures with Top Gifts

There’s plenty of opportunity to honor your dads and father figures on Father’s Day.  We have some gifts ideas that are sure to please. 

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

EQUIANO RUM Celebrates Juneteenth with Commemorative Cocktail RecipeEQUIANO RUM Celebrates Juneteenth with Commemorative Cocktail Recipe
Review: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic MusicalReview: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic Musical
Pride Month – Two NYC Restaurants that Give BackPride Month – Two NYC Restaurants that Give Back
Get Ready to Celebrate Your Dads and Dad Figures with Top GiftsGet Ready to Celebrate Your Dads and Dad Figures with Top Gifts

Videos

Video: Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video Video: Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You