BWW Review: NAI TAPAS is a Gem of a Restaurant-A Taste of Spain in the East Village

Nai Tapas in the East Village is worth a trip from anywhere in NYC. This authentic, welcoming restaurant is one of a kind. The attractive, rustic setting makes you feel like you have found an intimate spot in the heart of Barcelona. Servers are friendly and pleased to help you make your selections. Nai Tapas only been open a little more than six months and has already gotten great buzz.

The restaurant is helmed by Galicia-native, Chef/Owner Ruben Rodriguez. Chef Rodriguez is a true culinary artist. He offers a menu of his mother's traditional homemade Galician dishes as well as contemporary choices.

We stopped by on a Sunday evening and had a thoroughly wonderful dining experience. The restaurant was bustling with people relaxing while enjoying fine food and drink. We chatted with a few guests at a nearby table who told us it was their very favorite spot in the neighborhood.

Start your meal with a glass of Sangria, some of the best you'll find in the city. There are varieties that include classic red, white, or champagne. While sipping your drink, peruse the tapas menu that includes both traditional and inventive, modern choices. Plates are great for sharing, so order as many as you like for the table. There are dishes that will suit all tastes and dietary preferences.

We tried a few items from the "Tapas Modernas" that were delightful. The Arroz de Reomolacha is a rich savory blend of basmati beet rice with manchego cheese, and truffle portobello, topped with a poached egg. The Bocados de Salmon is a delicious Salmon Gratin with Spanish saffron and garlic alioli, which is seared tableside. Don't miss the Todtada de Lubina. The glazed Chilean sea bass is wrapped in toast, topped with Serrano ham and asparagus.

Some of the tasty, more familiar items we sampled were from their menu of "Tapas Tradicionales." The Gambas al Ajillo has tender, juicy shrimp in a savory garlic sauce. The Empanadillas de Carne are perfectly prepared beef turnovers and their classic Croquetas are tender croquettes made with either Serrano ham or chicken.

The presentations of all of our dishes were beautiful. Get out your camera. You'll want some shots for your instagram.

Save room for dessert. Their delicate chocolate filled Churros arrive piping hot at your table, perfect to enjoy with coffee, tea or an aperitif.

Guests have the option to order a la carte or to indulge in Nai Tapas' "Signature Tasting Menu" that can be paired with either the restaurant's excellent selection of all Spanish wines expertly curated by Sommelier Daniel Poveda. You can also have the Signature Tasting Menu paired with their eight Sangria selections. Gather your group and plan an evening of it. The entire table should plan to participate in the tasting.

Our readers will like to know that Nai Tapas has a live Flamenco show on Thursdays and Saturdays on the 2nd floor of the restaurant. There are two performances, one at 7:30 pm, followed by a 9:30 pm show. All reservations must specify "Flamenco Show" to be seated for the show.

Nai Tapas is a gem of a restaurant. Visit once and you'll be telling your friends all about it. We can't wait to return.

Nai Tapas is located at 85 2nd Avenue (on the corner of 5th Street), New York, NY 10003. Visit their web site at https://www.naitapas.nyc/ or call 212.677.1030. To view the full tasting menu, visit: https://www.naitapas.nyc/tasting. Nai Tapas offers Private Dining and hosts special events. They also offer a prixe fixe menu for groups that makes planning easy. For more information, contact reservations@naitapas.nyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nai Tapas





