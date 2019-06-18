BWW Review: MIFUNE New York-An Elegant and Extraordinary Japanese Dining Experience in Midtown

Experience a superb meal. The finest Japanese cuisine awaits you in at MIFUNE New York. This elegant restaurant has outstanding service and menu options that are an epicurean delight. The midtown location on East 44th Street is ideal for luncheons or relaxed dinners. The venue has three lovely areas that include a main dining room, a sushi counter, and semi-private seating downstairs.

You will be impressed by MIFUNE New York's distinctive culinary staff. Their talented Executive Chef, Yuu Shimano brings a wealth of impressive experience to his position and prepares each and every dish to please guests. Chef Shimano is at the helm of MIFUNE New York and incorporates the latest culinary trends while keeping a focus on sourcing the best seasonal ingredients. He is assisted in the kitchen by Chef Tomohiro Urata. Internationally renowned mixologist, Shingo Gokan has designed their creative cocktail program that pairs beautifully with the restaurant's menu. In MIFUNE's subterranean dining room lies a hidden treasure, their sushi AMANE, an intimate eight-seat omakase bar with multiple courses that requires advance reservations. It is helmed by sushi savant, Shion Uino.

When you visit MIFUNE, prepare to be delighted by a dinner that is delicious and beautifully presented. While an a la carte menu is available, many guests prefer the seasonal tasting menu. It includes wide range of dishes and presents a unique culinary adventure. With the launch of their summer specialties, the time to visit MIFUNE has never been better. There is a choice of either eight courses for $85 or nine courses for $125. The tasting menu can be served with an optional wine or sake pairing at an additional cost. It's nice to know that MIFUNE can accommodate your dietary preferences and restrictions.

Each and every course of the new summer tasting menu is a gem. It includes items to relish like their N.E Lobster & Summer Vegetables; Sashimi of the day; Japanese Ayu & Crème de Mushroom La Marea; Chilled Sugar Snap Pea & Clam Flan Triennes; Prime Black Angus Filet Mignon; and Roasted Duck Breast. Of course, there is the luscious daily dessert pairing to top off your meal. The seasonings and taste profiles of the dishes MIFUNE serves couldn't be better.

Many of our readers are love Sushi, Sashimi and Rolls. Visit MIFUNE and indulge your appetite in Sushi and Sashimi such as Bluefin Tuna, Botan Ebi Shrimp, Unagi Eel, and Spanish Mackerel. Rolls include Salmon Avocado Roll, Spicy Red Shrimp Roll, Squid Shiso Roll, and Snow Crab California Roll and more.

The beverage program includes excellent choices of wine, sake, beer and spirits. We had the opportunity to taste a few of the restaurant's artisanal cocktails that included Rasho-Mon with a refreshing blend of vodka, ginger cordial, bitters and soda. The "Seven Samurai" has the perfect mix of rye whiskey, aged sake, East India sherry, bitters and smoke.

We highly suggest MIFUNE New York to our readers. Whether you are dining solo, with a guest, business associates, friends or family, we are sure you will be pleased.

MIFUNE New York is located at 245 East 44th St. New York, NY 10017 between 2nd and 3rd Avenue. Phone: 212-986-2800. Visit their web site at www.mifune-restaurant.com and follow them on Instagram: @mifunenewyork. Hours of operation: Lunch: Mon-Fri 11:30am-2:30pm (last order 2pm), Dinner: Mon-Sat 6pm-11:30pm (last order 10:30pm). Closed Sunday. Sushi AMANE: Phone: 212-986-5300 Website: https://www.sushi-amane.com/ Hours: Mon-Sat two seatings: 6pm and 8:30pm, by reservation only.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of MIFUNE New York





