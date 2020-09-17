BWW Review: METUCHEN NJ DINING-Check out the Scene

Metuchen NJ Restaurants

Metuchen, New Jersey has dining options all around town that will surely delight our readers. The charming suburban town is easily accessed by NJ Transit trains and it also has plenty of convenient downtown parking. One trip will never be enough to explore the plethora of restaurants with a wide variety of cuisines and price points. And while many restaurants are featuring outdoor dining during the nice weather, they are also providing limited indoor dining according to New Jersey's protocols.

We had the opportunity to check out three of the exquisite restaurants in Metuchen, The Greek on Main; Wood Stack Pizza + Kitchen; and Phattra.

The Greek on Main

Located in the heart of Metuchen's downtown, The Greek on Main features flavorful lunch and dinner selections created by Chef Theodore Kappas that will transport you to the Mediterranean. Settle into its spacious, tavern style main dining room or, while the warm weather lasts, enjoy items like their signature gyros and beverages in their al fresco dining area just off Main Street.

We visited for a delightful lunch. The perfect start to any meal is the house Avgolemono Soup. This flavorful offering combines a rich lemon and egg broth with chicken and orzo for a winning medley of flavors. Try spins on casual classics such as the Lobster Gyro that is sure to win over lobster roll aficionados everywhere. Another outstanding choice is the tender house Lamburger with grilled seasoned ground lamb, goat cheese, arugula, tomatoes and pickled onions.

Other tasty options include a fresh Calamari Salad or their distinctive Fig and Goat Cheese Flat Bread. The Greek on Main serves traditional classics such as Moussaka, Pastitcio, or Spanakopita. Our readers will like that the restaurant also offers a nice vegetarian menu with items such as Bulgur and Grilled Vegetables or Stuffed Grape Leaves Salad.

Be sure to order some beverages and dessert. Starting with its variety of Greek sodas, the restaurant also excels in the sweeter side of Mediterranean fare. Their Baklava is flaky and flavorful, as this well-known dish should be, while the Galaktoboureko makes its own memorable uses of filo dough, with a soft and wonderfully decadent custard core. The restaurant is pleased to serve fine New Jersey wines.

Open for lunch and dinner, The Greek on Main has convenient take out and local delivery options along with catering. Our readers will like to know that you can also purchase gourmet food gifts at the restaurant like Greek Mountain Tea, Sour Cherry Preserves, and Dried Figs. The Greek on Main is located at 419 Main Street, Metuchen, NJ 08840. Visit their web site at https://thegreekonmain.com/.

Wood Stack Pizza + Kitchen

Combining hearty rustic flavors with culinary sophistication, Wood Stack Pizza + Kitchen offers a culinary experience like no other. We had the pleasure of a leisurely luncheon at the restaurant.

True to its name, the venue specializes in distinctive wood-fired pizzas. They also serve a signature sourdough focaccia, thick cut and served as an ideal accompaniment to any meal. A visit to Wood Stack will also present you with an expertly curated menu of appetizers, pastas, entrees, and sandwiches, served either in a welcoming outdoor terrace or the central, atrium-like indoor space.

Wood Stack is the successor to the Metuchen restaurant, Novita, which had specialized in innovative takes on Italian classics. The newer restaurant shares the same management and some of the same signature items such as its Pappardelle Bolognese and "Hail to the Kale" pizza.

Among the standout appetizers at Wood Stack are their savory Rice Balls. Each one made with Arborio rice, and a core of peas, pulled short rib, and parmigiano reggiano. They are crisped to a crunchy golden texture and served with savory marinara sauce. Other tempting starters include Minestrone Soup, Charred Octopus, Meatballs, and a nice selection of salads.

Almost two-dozen uniquely crafted pizzas are available, and each one of them is a meal in itself or perfect for table sharing. The pizzas can be customized distinctive toppings such as long hots, bacon marmalade, and fontina. The house recipes are carefully curated to fit individual tastes, from the old-school Italian Grandma Pie to the eggplant-centered Jersey Garden. For a robust medley of flavors, try the Diavolo with sopressata and calabrian chiles, or the Peppa Pig with diced Italian meats.

It's easy to pair drinks with food. Wood Stack offers a fine beverage program with a top-notch selection of beers, wines, and cocktails.

Wood Stack is a well-appointed destination for lunch, dinner, happy hour, and weekend brunch. Bring the family. There's even a kid's menu available. They also offer take-out and local delivery. Wood Stack Pizza + Kitchen is located at 259 Lake Avenue, Metuchen, NJ 08840. For more information, please visit: https://woodstacknj.com/.

Phattra

Thai food done perfectly. That's just what you'll find at Phattra in the heart of Metuchen's business district. The restaurant has a lovely space in the rear of their venue for al fresco dining and a very attractive dining room. Bring your favorite wine to pair with your meal. Phattra is a BYOB restaurant.

On a recent visit, we opted to take out some of our favorites to enjoy at home. Phattra has a menu of appetizers specially designed to start off your meal. We like their Golden Curry Puff with baked puff pastry stuffed with ground chicken, sweet potato, carrot, red onion and curry powder. Customer favorites include their crispy Thai Spring Rolls or Steamed Dumplings stuffed with shrimp and herbs. Soup lovers will enjoy selections like their Wild Mushroom Soup and Tofu Soup.

We relished two entrees. Both of them were beautifully presented and perfectly seasoned. The Red Curry is made with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, string bean, bell pepper, and Thai basil. We had it served with tender moist chicken.

There's a great selection of noodle dishes. The Vegetable Pad Thai is a tasty combination of sautéed rice noodles with egg, bean curd, spring onion, bean sprout and ground peanuts. The menu also presents Duck and Fish dishes. Their Grill selections are served with mixed vegetables and black sticky rice wrapped in banana leaf.

Phattra is the place to go whenever you want fine Thai food. They offer lunch, dinner, take out and local delivery. They also have a regular lunch special. Their outdoor dining is located in the rear of the restaurant. Phattra is located at 426 Main Street, Metuchen, NJ 08840. Visit their web site at https://www.phattrathai.com/.

While Broadwayworld enjoyed the opportunity to visit a few of Metuchen's restaurants, there are many other eateries in town. They include the fine dining establishment, The Metuchen Inn; Lotsa Balls that features meatballs and fun; the French bistro, Café Paris; a traditional Irish Pub, Hailey's Harp and Pub; and Japanese cuisine at Sushi Suzuki. There are also pizzerias, coffee stops, bagel shops, and sandwich eateries. We are sure you will many wonderful spots to visit.

For more information on the Metuchen, New Jersey business community, visit their Chamber of Commerce web site at https://metuchenareachamber.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Wood Stack Pizza + Kitchen, The Greek on Main, Marina Kennedy, Freeimages.com

