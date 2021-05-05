BWW Review: KINGS OF KOBE in NYC is Guaranteed to Please

We are big fans of Kings of Kobe, the restaurant that offers burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, sides, a top-notch beverage program and much more. The eatery is located on the West Side of Manhattan on East 42nd Street, just steps away from a popular NYC attraction, Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum and convenient to the theatre district. It is a welcoming, stylish eatery that's just right for going solo, date night or for families. They serve lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Sunday, weekend brunch, pick-up and delivery seven days a week and also caters and hosts private events.

We stopped by early on a Friday evening to enjoy a terrific dinner. Our readers will like to know that Kings of Kobe has menu items to suit many tastes and dietary preferences with vegetarian choices and gluten free buns available.

The Waffle Dog starter is a house favorite. This reimagining of the hot dog is at once sweet and savory. The waffle, with its spicy maple mayo dipping sauce, complements the tender frank. Other starters and snacks include Wagyu Beef Chili, Hot Wings, and Mac & Cheese Balls.

All-natural American wagyu Hot Dog selections are a main event. Enjoy the King's Classic with sauerkraut, house sautéed red onions, and spicy dijon mustard or the Monarque garnished with creamy house slaw, bacon bits, pickles, and chipotle bbq sauce. And the Chili Project features wagyu beef chili, diced red onions, and shredded cheese

Burgers are a star attraction. They are all-natural American wagyu beef with no added hormones or steroids. You can order burgers as a half-pound patty or a one-pound double patty. The Blue Knight Burger has bold, yet sophisticated flavors and it excels with its namesake blue cheese along with with a perfect portion of caramelized onions garnished with distinctive rosemary aioli. The Duke of Lux is topped with savory smoked Gouda cheese, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, and chipotle mayo. The New Empire is a taste sensation with Gruyere cheese, tomato, crispy onions, pickles, and a tequila thousand island sauce. You can also be creative and "Build Your Own" with a fantastic variety of toppings.

The burger and sandwich offerings are so diverse that you have to come back to Kings of Kobe again and again. We'll be returning for selections such as the Go Fish, an Alaskan salmon burger with lettuce, red onions, avocado, tomatoes, pickled ginger, and citrus mayo on a brioche bun and The Grilled Cheese, a melty combination of Gruyere, mozzarella, roasted tomato, basil, and a crushed tomato dipping sauce. Kings of Kobe also serves a plant-based burger.

Enjoy some sides with your meal. The perfectly crunchy Red Onion Rings are thick cut, served with creamy roasted garlic mayo. Or try the Truffle Fries with parmesan cheese, truffle oil, seasoned with Tuscan herbs. Veggie lovers will like the Sauteed Asparagus with garlic and olive oil.

There's a nice menu of fresh, tempting salads, when you wish to eat light or for kicking off a meal. The Hail Caesar is a classic with lettuce, house Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, and spicy brioche croutons. Constantine the Greek is a delightful blend of romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, red and green peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and a Greek dressing. The Viva has cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, red beans, diced red onions, sweet corn, queso fresco, romaine lettuce, honey-lime vinaigrette, and tortilla strips.

Dessert alert! Satisfy your sweet tooth with the sharable Chocolate Chip Molten Lava Cookie. Studded with thick chocolate chips, it has a rich chocolate core and is topped off with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup. You might want to opt for the Red Velvet Woopie Pie or the sugared Donut Holes.

The well-designed beverage program has something for everyone with beers, wine, and creative, signature cocktails. Don't miss out on drinks that include The Duchess, ideal for the spring weather. It is made with smooth Effen Vodka, the botanical notes of muddled sage and cucumber, balanced by lime juice and Peychaud's bitters for a crisp, citrusy kick. A top bourbon cocktail is their Crooked Crown, a delightful mix of Jim Beam Honey, caramelized peaches, agave nectar and fresh lemon juice. For those that prefer, there are soft drinks and luscious milk shakes that go great with meals.

Kings of Kobe is a meal experience that is guaranteed to please. It is located at 650 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036. For more information and full menus, visit https://www.kingsofkobe.com/ or call them at 646.370.5121.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kings of Kobe