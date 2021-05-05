BWW Review: KINGS OF KOBE in NYC is Guaranteed to Please
We are big fans of Kings of Kobe, the restaurant that offers burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, sides, a top-notch beverage program and much more. The eatery is located on the West Side of Manhattan on East 42nd Street, just steps away from a popular NYC attraction, Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum and convenient to the theatre district. It is a welcoming, stylish eatery that's just right for going solo, date night or for families. They serve lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Sunday, weekend brunch, pick-up and delivery seven days a week and also caters and hosts private events.
We stopped by early on a Friday evening to enjoy a terrific dinner. Our readers will like to know that Kings of Kobe has menu items to suit many tastes and dietary preferences with vegetarian choices and gluten free buns available.
Dessert alert! Satisfy your sweet tooth with the sharable Chocolate Chip Molten Lava Cookie. Studded with thick chocolate chips, it has a rich chocolate core and is topped off with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup. You might want to opt for the Red Velvet Woopie Pie or the sugared Donut Holes.
The well-designed beverage program has something for everyone with beers, wine, and creative, signature cocktails. Don't miss out on drinks that include The Duchess, ideal for the spring weather. It is made with smooth Effen Vodka, the botanical notes of muddled sage and cucumber, balanced by lime juice and Peychaud's bitters for a crisp, citrusy kick. A top bourbon cocktail is their Crooked Crown, a delightful mix of Jim Beam Honey, caramelized peaches, agave nectar and fresh lemon juice. For those that prefer, there are soft drinks and luscious milk shakes that go great with meals.
Kings of Kobe is a meal experience that is guaranteed to please. It is located at 650 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036. For more information and full menus, visit https://www.kingsofkobe.com/ or call them at 646.370.5121.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kings of Kobe