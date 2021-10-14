BWW Review: BADSHAH in Hell's Kitchen is Your Place for Delicious Indian Cuisine

Your craving for delectable Indian food will certainly be satisfied when you visit Badshah in Hell's Kitchen located just a few blocks from the Theatre District. The restaurant features inventive dishes inspired by Indian street food and signature classics that have been creatively updated with spices and flavors. The dishes served at the restaurant represent the many different regions of India. Whether you choose to dine in their vibrant, modern dining room or go al fresco in their seating area on 9th Avenue, you'll find the selection of Indian cuisine to be excellent and the service is friendly and helpful. Guests will like that there are menu items to suit many tastes and dietary preferences.

Badshah is the next generation of Indian restaurants, a direct descendant of acclaimed Surya in the West Village. The Chef/Owner Abishek Sharma grew up learning from his father every aspect of the business including traditional and innovative cooking techniques. Abishek's father, Lala Sharma worked in his native New Delhi at Bukhara that was considered one of the 50 best restaurants in the world. Lala came to New York and in 2001 opened Surya in the West Village. It quickly became one of the pioneers of Indian restaurants in the city.

We dined at Badshah early on a Saturday night. For a small bite, start your meal with The King of Cauliflower. The battered cauliflower florets are deep fried and tossed in an aromatic chili and garlic sauce for just the right amount of heat, then topped with toasted sesame and onion seeds. Another popular appetizer is the Keema Pao. The tender minced spiced lamb has hints of ginger and garam masala served with crispy buttered street bread. For the table, you can also order a Tasting Board. There is a Cheese and Chutney Charcuterie Board and the Shahi Tandoori Board that has a selection of meats.

From the Tandoor, we highly recommend a signature dish, the Rosemary Kababs. Tender boneless chicken is marinated in hung yogurt, lemon and rosemary, roasted and then drizzled with cilantro-mint chutney. The dish has an outstanding presentation. Seafood lovers will savor the Smokin' Salmon and another go-to choice is their Chettinad Chops. The succulent lamb chops are marinated in ginger, garlic, and the Badshah signature house blend of spices served in a creamy coconut and black pepper sauce.

Large Plates include a classic entrée, Badshah's Butter Chicken. A popular vegetable dish is the Bangin' Baingan. The baby eggplant is roasted with potatoes and seasoned with turmeric and cumin. Guests return often for The Rani's Ghee Roast that has tender goat morsels cooked in clarified butter and curry leaves, served with roti.

Order some sides. The Saag-e-paneer is a perfectly seasoned Indian creamed spinach dish made with baby spinach leaves, paneer and garam masala. There are other sides to pair with your meal such as Channa Masala and Basmati Rice.

Breads are a must. The Bread Bar has a tempting collection of seven creative naans to choose from, Standouts include Goat Cheese, Spinach & Truffle Naan with mango chutney, Garlic Naan, Broccoli and Cheddar Naan and Raja's Roti.

Badshah's beverage program has the ideal choices to accompany their food menu. They offer a carefully selected international wine list and beers that include an Indian favorite, Kingfisher Lager. Indulge in a craft cocktail like their Spicy Mango Mule with mango chutney, Hellisoy habanero and ginger beer. The drink, I am Badshah features Bulleit Bourbon, cardamom syrup, and angostura bitters.

You will want to save room for dessert, with Indian inspired sweets like their house specialty, Paan Kulfi, a refreshing and unique betel leaf ice cream flavored with gulkand and fennel seed.

Check out the special menus available at Badshah. They offer Masala Mondays, Wine Wednesdays, a Happy Hour Sunday to Thursday with food and drink specials. There is also pre-theatre menu for two.

Badshah is an Indian restaurant whose top reputation goes well beyond the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood. Make it a destination for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunches.

Badshah is located at 788 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019. The seating capacity is for 50 people indoor and 15 outdoor. Visit them for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Take-out and delivery is available. For more information, please visit https://www.badshahny.com/ or call 646.649.2407. Follow the restaurant on social media @badshahnyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Badshah