BROOKLYN CHOP HOUSE to Open Massive Time Square Location 9/14

Brooklyn Chop House will open a new Times Square location at 253 W. 47th Street on Tuesday, September 14th with the reopening of Broadway. This new 25,000 square foot marquee location in the crossroads of the world, comes after their first location (150 Nassau Street) in the heart of the Financial District took the city by storm. Owners Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins and Dave Thomas, along with Brooklyn Chop House's Director of Operations, Stratis Morfogen are excited to bring their crowd-pleasing, one-of-a-kind dining experience to the heart of the Big Apple this summer.

Brooklyn Chop House was put on the culinary map with their dim sum and chops, offering diners everything from homemade dumplings and noodles, to 35 day dry-aged prime steaks and double thick-cut chops. The parade of dumplings is a show in itself with uniquely delicious options ranging from Pastrami, Bacon Cheeseburger and Philly Cheesesteak, to French Onion Soup, Impossible and Gyro, which all get the dumpling treatment. The resounding response from those dumplings also led to the creation of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, which debuts in the East Village on May 19th. Brooklyn Chop House is also known for its addictive L.S.D., the perfect Surf & Turf combination of Salt & Pepper Lobster, Ginger & Garlic Lobster, a Dry Aged Porterhouse Steak and an Authentic Peking Duck, Additional entrées include 35 Day Dry Aged Prime Steaks such as an 18oz NY Strip, 24oz Bone in RibEye, Grilled 16oz Filet Mignon, 32oz Bone In Tomahawk and 48oz Porterhouse for 2 and a 7lb Long Island Peking Duck.

This new Brooklyn Chop House location takes over the space Buffalo Wild Wings once had. It will have room for 575 guests spanning vertically between five levels, with six private dining rooms and three bars featuring a dozen craft beers on tap. Additionally this expansive location will boast a rooftop called Brooklyn Beach House with a Frozen cocktail bar with a dozen delicious frozen drinks and Frosés on the menu with 150 seats and a retractable clear roof to be able to entertain guests rain or shine. Guests will also be able to enjoy the Brooklyn Chop House garden room, which will feature a second retractable roof.

The restaurant will offer accommodations for private events including wedding receptions, birthdays, and special events. Guests will even have the option to post their own personal message on Brooklyn Chop House's huge, vertical exterior jumbotron video sign in the heart of Times Square! For VIP guests there will be private entrances and exits to the restaurant and its rooftop as well as Brooklyn Chop House's subterranean private dining rooms.

