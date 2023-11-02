BLUE MOON Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Seasonings Inspired By Their Iconic Beer

BLUE MOON

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Inside the Annual CASAMIGOS Halloween Party with Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kaia Photo 1 Photos: Inside the Annual CASAMIGOS Halloween Party with Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler, and More
MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK Returns with 40+ Restaurants Photo 2 MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK Returns with 40+ Restaurants
CZEN To Host Halloween Dance Party Dance Party With Legendary DJ Mister Cee Photo 3 CZEN To Host Halloween Dance Party Dance Party With Legendary DJ Mister Cee
ENTERTAIN and DINE-New Jersey Style Photo 4 ENTERTAIN and DINE-New Jersey Style

BLUE MOON Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Seasonings Inspired By Their Iconic Beer

This year, Blue Moon Brewing Co. is giving 21+ drinkers something to be thankful for by introducing Blue Moon Thanksgiving Seasonings - two signature seasonings inspired by the brand's iconic Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale. 

Blue Moon Thanksgiving Seasonings are crafted to capture the bright essence of Blue Moon, creating a sweet and savory balance to enhance your meal for any fall occasion. The signature seasonings, sold together in a 2-pack, include: 

-Blue Moon Zesty Seasoning: Flavor inspired by Blue Moon, adding savory notes of coriander, zesty bursts of citrus saltiness, and a subtle hint of hops, perfect for turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and more. 

-Blue Moon Pie Pint Seasoning: Flavor captures the most refreshing and sweet notes of Blue Moon, with bursting hints of orange citrus and coriander, it’s the perfect seasoning to add to your Pie Pint or to create your own Blue Moon-inspired pie filling. 

In addition to Blue Moon’s Thanksgiving Seasonings, the beer brand is bringing back their beloved Pie Pints from 2022. This year, Blue Moon partnered with Austin-based Tiny Pies® to create four new Pie Pints flavors: Zesty Pumpkin Spice Pie, Tangy Citrus Apple Twist Pie, Key Lime Coconut Crumble Pie, and Chocolate Citrus Haze Pie. The 4-pack of Tiny Pies® are designed to provide a festive seasonal swap for the iconic Valencia orange garnish on the Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale with the classic seasonal dessert. 

For a limited time, 21+ consumers can purchase both Blue Moon Thanksgiving Seasonings (MSRP: $11.26) and LTO Blue Moon Pie Pints by Tiny Pies® $27.30 + shipping by visiting BlueMoonSeasonings.com, and TinyPies.com available while supplies last. 

Signature Seasonings is a company that prides itself on providing the highest quality and most flavorful products to meet the specific needs of its consumers. More information is available at signatureseasonings.com.

Tiny Pies® takes a modern approach to pie making with family recipes that go back four generations. Visit tinypies.com for more information.

More information about Blue Moon is available by visiting www.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Blue Moon



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
Review: bar56 in Dumbo – Recently Opened Wine Bar and Restaurant with Extraordinary Photo
Review: bar56 in Dumbo – Recently Opened Wine Bar and Restaurant with Extraordinary Food and Drink

The newly opened restaurant, bar56 in Dumbo is getting all the buzz around town for outstanding cuisine, a wonderfully curated wine program, and their distinctive cocktail menu. 

2
LOBOS 1707 Tequila & Mezcal to Honor Dia de los Muertos Photo
LOBOS 1707 Tequila & Mezcal to Honor Dia de los Muertos

To honor of these festive days of Dia de los Muertos celebration, we suggest Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal.  As Lobos 1707’s inception was inspired by family traditions from Mexico by Founder and CCO, Diego Osorio’s family.

3
RUBIROSA AT HOME Introduces New Pasta Sampler to their Popular Line of Delicious Italian P Photo
RUBIROSA AT HOME Introduces New Pasta Sampler to their Popular Line of Delicious Italian Products

Rubirosa at Home is the popular pantry line from NYC’s Rubirosa inspired by the signature ingredients used in the restaurant’s most famed dishes.

4
Review: Todd Englishs Tuscany at Mohegan Sun offers authentic Italian cuisine in a rustic Photo
Review: Todd English's Tuscany at Mohegan Sun offers authentic Italian cuisine in a rustic setting

If you’ve been to Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Todd English's Tuscany restaurant. It is hard to miss with its massive rock exterior and cascading waterfall. It’s an impressive space, not only in how it looks but what it offers: upscale authentic Italian fare with impeccable service to match. 

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

BLUE MOON Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Seasonings Inspired By Their Iconic BeerBLUE MOON Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Seasonings Inspired By Their Iconic Beer
Review: bar56 in Dumbo – Recently Opened Wine Bar and Restaurant with Extraordinary Food and DrinkReview: bar56 in Dumbo – Recently Opened Wine Bar and Restaurant with Extraordinary Food and Drink
DISARONNO-Cocktails and Aperitifs to Treasure for Cool Weather and Holidays
RUBIROSA AT HOME Introduces New Pasta Sampler to their Popular Line of Delicious Italian ProductsRUBIROSA AT HOME Introduces New Pasta Sampler to their Popular Line of Delicious Italian Products

Videos

How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You