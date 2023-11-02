BLUE MOON Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Seasonings Inspired By Their Iconic Beer

This year, Blue Moon Brewing Co. is giving 21+ drinkers something to be thankful for by introducing Blue Moon Thanksgiving Seasonings - two signature seasonings inspired by the brand's iconic Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale.

Blue Moon Thanksgiving Seasonings are crafted to capture the bright essence of Blue Moon, creating a sweet and savory balance to enhance your meal for any fall occasion. The signature seasonings, sold together in a 2-pack, include:

-Blue Moon Zesty Seasoning: Flavor inspired by Blue Moon, adding savory notes of coriander, zesty bursts of citrus saltiness, and a subtle hint of hops, perfect for turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and more.

-Blue Moon Pie Pint Seasoning: Flavor captures the most refreshing and sweet notes of Blue Moon, with bursting hints of orange citrus and coriander, it’s the perfect seasoning to add to your Pie Pint or to create your own Blue Moon-inspired pie filling.

In addition to Blue Moon’s Thanksgiving Seasonings, the beer brand is bringing back their beloved Pie Pints from 2022. This year, Blue Moon partnered with Austin-based Tiny Pies® to create four new Pie Pints flavors: Zesty Pumpkin Spice Pie, Tangy Citrus Apple Twist Pie, Key Lime Coconut Crumble Pie, and Chocolate Citrus Haze Pie. The 4-pack of Tiny Pies® are designed to provide a festive seasonal swap for the iconic Valencia orange garnish on the Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale with the classic seasonal dessert.

For a limited time, 21+ consumers can purchase both Blue Moon Thanksgiving Seasonings (MSRP: $11.26) and LTO Blue Moon Pie Pints by Tiny Pies® $27.30 + shipping by visiting BlueMoonSeasonings.com, and TinyPies.com available while supplies last.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Blue Moon