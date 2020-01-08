B.GOOD Ushers in New Year with Fresh Lifestyle Menu

B.GOOD, the industry pioneer in providing great tasting, responsibly sourced burgers, bowls, salads, chicken sandwiches, smoothies and more, today announced new lifestyle salads and bowls, aptly timed with the start of the New Year. The lineup, which includes a Keto Salad, Paleo Salad and Whole30 Approved® Salad, is the latest example of how B.GOOD is offering food that everyone can enjoy, regardless of their dietary wants or needs.

"While a growing number of Americans are adopting 'customizable diets,' it remains challenging for people to adhere to these diets and lifestyles while on the road or dining out," said Pamela Smith, RDN. "I am thrilled to be working with B.GOOD to make delicious, thoughtfully crafted, health-conscious options more accessible, and frankly, less of a headache. B.GOOD has a proven history of keeping a pulse on consumer needs and finding ways to bring them menu options that are both delicious and nutritious. I'm excited to help them continue to deliver just that at a time when health and wellness intentions are particularly top of mind."

The following Lifestyle Menu will be available at all 69 locations in the U.S. and Canada:

-Keto Salad: Grilled chicken, slab bacon, parmesan, romaine, lemon Caesar vinaigrette​

-Paleo Salad: Grilled chicken, romaine, cucumber, tomato, radish, zucchini noodles, za'atar, red wine vinaigrette​

-Whole30 Approved® Salad: Avocado, Egg, kale, brussels sprouts, apples, butternut squash, beets, pepitas, red wine vinaigrette

"We are continuously thinking about how our menu can best meet consumers' ever-changing behavior and preferences," said Linh Aven, Executive Chef at B.GOOD. "In 2019 alone, we revamped our menu to balance guests' wide-range of dietary preferences and expanded our plant-based options with the introduction of four Flexitarian Burgers. The Lifestyle Menu builds on our commitment to supporting our guests and giving them great tasting options that they can feel good about eating."

