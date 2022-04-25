BEEFEATER'S MARTINIS WITH MOM and Free Kits

Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday, May 8th and while we'd all love to be able to celebrate our mother-figures in person, we understand that's not always possible - especially with COVID-19 still circulating. So, for those who have to toast to mom from afar, Beefeater London Dry Gin is here to help!

Introducing Beefeater's Martinis with Mom kits. Each kit will contain everything needed to make dry Gin Martinis with a Twist and can be shipped nationwide, right to your mother-figures door. The best part? It's totally free.

Beefeater will be giving away a select number of kits, while supplies last, starting Monday May 2nd. To secure a kit, be one of the first to visit THIS website and plug in all necessary shipping information. If one of the first, Beefeater will ship a kit directly to your mom, that way, she can make herself a gorgeous martini for your Mother's Day Zoom brunch. And the best adult-child award goes to...

*Must be 21+ to enter. To note, it is not legal to giveaway alcohol, so each kit will contain a $25 VISA gift card that can be used to purchase a bottle of Beefeater London Dry Gin.

For more information on Beefeater London Dry Gin, recipe ideas, and where to purchase, please visit https://www.beefeatergin.com/en-US.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Beefeater