BEDSIDE READING Announces 2nd Annual Hamptons Winter Authors' Weekend with Special Events

Bedside Reading®, the newest luxury hotel amenity that places a wide variety of complimentary books by the bedsides in luxury and boutique hotel guestrooms nationwide, is kicking off The 2nd annual Hamptons Bedside Reading Winter Authors' Weekend, February 28, 29, & March 1, 2020. The weekend event will take place at several elegant and luxurious Hamptons properties. This year the event will be held in conjunction with Winterfest LI.

The weekend program provides hotel guests and Hamptons "day" visitors the opportunity to meet the Bedside Reading authors throughout the weekend.

The festivities kick off with an over-the-top cocktail party at Topping Rose House with author Amy Impellizzeri, (I Know How This Ends) on Friday night (6-8pm). On Saturday morning (10 am - 12pm) White Fences Inn, Water Mill will host author Jennifer Moorman (The Baker's Man) who will lead a baking lesson and read from her book. Then from 12pm - 1:30pm the White Fences Inn will introduce author Laurie Gelman (You've Been Volunteered) followed by a Five North Chocolate tasting event. From 2:30-4 pm head over to 1770 House in East Hampton for coffee sponsored by Hampton Coffee where author, Natalie Banks (The Moments Between) will treat guests to her new novel of love that touches the heart and soul. Champagne toast and lite bites will be held Saturday evening, 4 - 6pm at the Baker House 1650 where author, Hank Phillippi Ryan (The Murder List) will put fans in the thriller mood. Sunday morning (10:30am-12pm) for a light brunch farewell at the Maidstone Hotel with author Kim Sakwa (The Prophecy).

"We are thrilled that our Bedside Reading Authors' program will be a part of Winterfest LI this year," said Jane Ubell-Meyer, founder of Bedside Reading. "We have been a part of the Hamptons Summer season for more than 15 years and are excited to continue our winter program this year with such engaging experiences!"

This event was the brainchild of Liz Brodar, co-owner of White Fences Inn, Water Mill NY. The concept was to bring a wonderland of cultural events to the Hamptons in the winter.

"I am very excited about the line-up and the opportunity to host these authors here in the Hamptons in an intimate setting and open up our doors to our award-winning Hampton properties," Brodar said.

How Bedside Reading® works

The Bedside Reading® program provides each guest with a selection of complimentary books by the bedside. Books range from newly discovered authors and independent publishers to

bestsellers and major publishers. Guest suites and rooms in participating hotels are stocked with exclusively curated titles that guests may enjoy and add to their personal libraries or leave for the next traveler. Genres include fiction, non-fiction, children's, business and memoirs. The titles are renewed each month, keeping up with titles and authors sure to add enjoyment to the guest's holiday or business trip .www.bedsidereading.com.

