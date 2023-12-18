BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY-Recipes for Delicious and Flavorful Seasonal Drinks

Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey's combination of hand-selected whiskies and finely crafted chocolate is wonderful for sipping or mixing in cocktails. Their flavors include Original Chocolate, Chocolate Cherry Cream, Chocolate Mint, Peanut Butter Chocolate and more! Check out just two of the easy to mix recipes that are just right this season!

Ballotin Chocolate Old-Fashioned

-1 ½ oz. Ballotin Original Chocolate Whiskey (SRP: $29.99)

-¾ oz. bourbon

-Dash of Bitters

-Orange slice

Method: In a rocks or old-fashioned glass, muddle an orange slice with a dash of bitters. Pour in the Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey and bourbon. Fill with ice.

Ballotin Mocha Martini

-2 oz. Ballotin Chocolate Mocha Whiskey Cream (SRP: $29.99)

-½ oz. bourbon

-½ oz. cold brew or black coffee

Method: Shake with ice & strain into martini glass. Dust with finely grated chocolate.

For more information about Ballotin Whiskey, their flavors, where to buy, and more recipes, please visit https://ballotinwhiskey.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ballotin Whiskey