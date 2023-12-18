BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY-Recipes for Delicious and Flavorful Seasonal Drinks

BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Go Inside the ALL OF US STRANGERS Premiere with CASAMIGOS Photo 1 Photos: Go Inside the ALL OF US STRANGERS Premiere with CASAMIGOS
Review: JOURNEY 360 in NYC-A Unique and Fascinating Gastronomical Adventure Photo 2 Review: JOURNEY 360 in NYC-A Unique and Fascinating Gastronomical Adventure
Holiday GIFTS to Delight Friends and Family Photo 3 Holiday GIFTS to Delight Friends and Family
PARK AVE KITCHEN BY DAVID BURKE-The 2 Concept Restaurant Open in Midtown Photo 4 PARK AVE KITCHEN BY DAVID BURKE-The 2 Concept Restaurant Open in Midtown

BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY-Recipes for Delicious and Flavorful Seasonal Drinks

Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey's combination of hand-selected whiskies and finely crafted chocolate is wonderful for sipping or mixing in cocktails.  Their flavors include Original Chocolate, Chocolate Cherry Cream, Chocolate Mint, Peanut Butter Chocolate and more! Check out just two of the easy to mix recipes that are just right this season!

Ballotin Chocolate Old-Fashioned

-1 ½ oz. Ballotin Original Chocolate Whiskey (SRP: $29.99)

-¾ oz. bourbon

-Dash of Bitters

-Orange slice

Method: In a rocks or old-fashioned glass, muddle an orange slice with a dash of bitters. Pour in the Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey and bourbon. Fill with ice. 

Ballotin Mocha Martini

-2 oz. Ballotin Chocolate Mocha Whiskey Cream (SRP: $29.99)

-½ oz. bourbon

-½ oz. cold brew or black coffee

Method: Shake with ice & strain into martini glass. Dust with finely grated chocolate.

For more information about Ballotin Whiskey, their flavors, where to buy, and more recipes, please visit https://ballotinwhiskey.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ballotin Whiskey



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
Review: Théâtre XIV and Cocktail Magique Theatre: Two Captivating Spaces for Photo
Review: Théâtre XIV and Cocktail Magique Theatre: Two Captivating Spaces for Fun Shows and Sultry Sips in Bushwick

If you’re looking for exceptional shows in anything but ordinary settings, both the Théâtre XIV and Cocktail Magique in Bushwick will surely do the trick and then some.

2
RING IN 2024-Ten Hotspots in NYC Photo
RING IN 2024-Ten Hotspots in NYC

Get ready for New Year's Eve in New York City, with an array of experiences, events, and parties.

3
BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY-Recipes for Delicious and Flavorful Seasonal Drinks Photo
BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY-Recipes for Delicious and Flavorful Seasonal Drinks

Ballotin’s combination of hand-selected whiskies and finely crafted chocolate is wonderful for sipping or mixing in cocktails.

4
Master Mixologist: Tarek Debira of BOHEMIEN BAR in Brooklyn Photo
Master Mixologist: Tarek Debira of BOHEMIEN BAR in Brooklyn

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Tarek Debira about his career and Bohemien Bar in Brooklyn.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY-Recipes for Delicious and Flavorful Seasonal DrinksBALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY-Recipes for Delicious and Flavorful Seasonal Drinks
Master Mixologist: Tarek Debira of BOHEMIEN BAR in BrooklynMaster Mixologist: Tarek Debira of BOHEMIEN BAR in Brooklyn
RING IN 2024-Ten Hotspots in NYCRING IN 2024-Ten Hotspots in NYC
JOURNEY NYC Presents their Holiday Season DiningJOURNEY NYC Presents their Holiday Season Dining

Videos

First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette Video
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You