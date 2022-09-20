BAILEYS S’MORES-The Newest Fall Flavor

This season, Baileys is giving you s'more ways to treat yourself with the new, limited time offering Baileys S'mores, an indulgent take on the classic campfire treat. So don't worry about dusting off those hiking boots and brushing up on your fire-making skills. Baileys S'mores makes it easier than ever to kick back and indulge with friends and family from the comfort of your own home, deck, or backyard with no equipment needed. It also makes a great gift when visiting friends and family.

Made with the iconic taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, Baileys S'mores blends the nostalgic flavors of toasted marshmallows and sweet graham crackers with a rich chocolate finish for a truly unique, melt-in-your-mouth Baileys taste experience. Whether enjoyed neat, with hot chocolate or even in a marshmallow shot, Baileys S'mores gives you more ways to enjoy the classic treat anytime, anywhere!

Baileys is serving up yet another way to treat yourself in celebration of the launch by partnering with Los Angeles-based artisan s'mores bakeshop, S'moreology, to curate a one-of-a-kind Baileys S'mores Skillet Kit perfect for fall gatherings. The kit includes all of the ingredients to bake a drool-worthy s'mores dip including a mini cast iron skillet, Baileys-infused marshmallows (non-alcoholic), chocolate bars, graham crackers (for dipping) and marshmallow skewers along with two mugs to recreate the ultimate treat to pair perfectly with a Baileys S'mores cocktail, now available for online nationwide shipping at Goldbelly.com until supplies last.

For more information on Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, their products and recipes, please visit https://www.baileys.com/en-us/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Baileys