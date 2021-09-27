APEROL SPRITZ and Superstar Drake are Perfect Together

Our readers who follow Drake on Instagram may have seen that the Certified Lover Boy was seen relaxing while getting a manicure and sipping on an Aperol Spritz last week. The Canadian superstar then followed up with an additional story where he is seen waiting for his meal in style, naturally with an Aperol Spritz by his side. Check it out @drakeofficial.

There's no better pairing to pamper yourself with than Italy's #1 cocktail! The Aperol Spritz is easy-to-make and perfect to enjoy during all occasions.

Aperol Spritz 'Perfect Serve' Recipe

Ingredients:

-Aperol

-Prosecco

-Soda, served from syphon or chilled bottle

-Slice of orange

Method: In a glass full of ice, combine Prosecco followed by Aperol in equal parts. Add a splash of soda and garnish with an orange slice

As an easy way to remember how to create the perfect Aperol Spritz, think P.A.S.S.!

P - Prosecco, A - Aperol, S - Splash of Soda, S - Slice of Orange

**Aperol is available for purchase nationwide on Drizly, MiniBar, and Reserve Bar platforms with an SRP of $25.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information on Aperol, please visit https://www.aperol.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aperol