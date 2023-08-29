APEROL Official Partner of the US Open and Aperol Spritz Perfect Serve Kit

For the first time ever, the iconic Italian aperitivo, Aperol, will be bringing a slice of Italian culture and joy to the world of tennis as an Official Partner of the US Open!

Tennis tournaments unite people from all over the world in a shared passion, similar to how piazzas in Italy are the ideal gathering places to create joyful shared experiences during aperitivo hour. As an official partner, Aperol is inviting consumers to Join the Joy this year as they watch the world-renowned international tennis championship and NYC’s ultimate daytime social gathering, the US Open, both in person and from home, including:

-Fans at the stadium can find Aperol in two locations - A bright orange branded, indoor-outdoor patio bar located off the grounds’ primary esplanade, just east of the main entrance to Arthur Ashe Stadium, and across the grounds near Court 5, where Aperol will be served from an authentic Italian Apé Truck. Both destinations were designed in the spirit of Aperol’s founding principle of togetherness.

-Tennis fans across the country can get in on the championship action by enjoying the bright and bubbly Aperol Spritz, Italy’s #1 cocktail*

-The Aperol Perfect Serve Kit available via Cocktail Courier contains everything spritz fans need to create a perfectly served Aperol Spritz at home – no passport needed! (info below my signature).

Aperol is also partnering with Racquet Magazine for their second annual event, Racquet House NYC to bring the joyful vibe to Rockefeller Center before the start of the tournament. Scheduled events are invite only, however the court is open to the public. Consumers can sign up with a QR code onsite which brings them to a newsletter and sign in sheet to use the court throughout the weekend.

Cocktail Courier's Aperol Spritz Perfect Serve Kit



In addition to Aperol's official partnership with the US Open, Aperol is also teaming up with Cocktail Courier to give consumers the chance to easily create Italy’s #1 Cocktail * at home through their Perfect Serve cocktail kit. We wanted to invite you to be amongst the first to try this exciting kit being offered to consumers officially on August 22nd. The Aperol Spritz Perfect Serve kit will include all the ingredients you need to make the iconic Aperol Spritz including Aperol, Cinzano Prosecco, club soda, and 2 oranges, which serves up to 16 cocktails. Visit HERE to learn about the kit and order it.



Aperol Spritz – Perfect Serve Kit (SRP $82.99)

Kit Components:

-1 bottle of Aperol

-1 bottle of Cinzano Prosecco

-1 Q Mixers Club soda

-2 Oranges

-1 Aperol Visor

-1 Aperol Spritz Recipe Card

For more information on Aperol, please visit https://www.aperol.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aperol