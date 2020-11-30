ANGRY ORCHARD and JASPER HILL FARM Debut a Special Cheese

Editor's Note: Willoughby Cheese, made by Jasper Hill Farm with Angry Orchard Unfiltered, is perfect for the holiday season. Whether you are planning a gift for someone special, or indulging in this this great taste sensation, we know you will be absolutely pleased. You can't get a better pairing than Angry Orchard Unfiltered and Jasper Hill Farm's Willoughby Cheese.

Looking for a sweet and savory gift for loved ones this holiday season? Everybody's favorite Hard Cider, Angry Orchard, has partnered with Jasper Hill Farm for the second year in a row to deliver a delicious Willoughby Cheese made with Angry Orchard Unfiltered.

Willoughby is a soft, washed-rind cheese developed by Jasper Hill Farm, a gorgeous working dairy farm and creamery based in Vermont. The Willoughby x Angry Orchard cheese delivers a succulent and buttery flavor, paired perfectly with Unfiltered's distinct crisp apple taste and available for purchase nationally at jasperhillfarm.com.

Ryan Burk, Head Cider Maker at the Orchard commented, "Here at the Orchard, we're always looking to push the boundaries of what is expected of cider and have found collaborating with fellow tastemakers offers a unique way to expand cider's role at the table and beyond. Working with our friends at Jasper Hill, who share our passion for quality and our celebration of place, has allowed us to bring together two worlds that interact at the table so well. Cider and cheese go hand in hand, so it's a natural fit, that takes cider's role from pairing to key ingredient in this take on an Unfiltered Willoughby."

About Angry Orchard: Owned by The Boston Beer Company, Angry Orchard cider makers have traveled the world to find the best apples for crafting delicious and unique hard ciders for more than 20 years - and it's paid off, as we're now the largest and most popular Cider company in the US. Angry Orchard currently offers five cider varietals available nationally for purchase: Crisp Apple, Crisp Apple Unfiltered, Pear, Green Apple, and Stone Dry. Additionally, at the home of Angry Orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, our team of cider makers conduct small batch experimentation, developing new cider recipes and unique styles. Through experimentation with different cider making techniques, ingredients, wild fermentation, barrel aging and apple varieties - particularly those known to grow well in New York - our team creates ciders to serve exclusively in Walden, with the potential for those ciders to eventually become available to drinkers across the country.

About Jasper Hill: Jasper Hill is a working dairy farm with an on-site creamery in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. An underground aging facility maximizes the potential of cheeses made by the creamery, as well as those made by other local producers. Leftover whey from the cheese making process is fed to heritage breed pigs, roaming the woodlands beyond the cows' pasture. Jasper Hill's mission is to make the highest possible quality products in a way that supports Vermont's working landscape. We are driven to be the standard bearer of quality and innovation in the artisan cheese industry while promoting our regional taste of place.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Angry Orchard and Jasper Hill

