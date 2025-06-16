6 Firework-Worthy Cocktails for July 4th

This Fourth of July, celebrate freedom with cocktails that shine as brightly as the fireworks overhead. Whether you're firing up the grill for a backyard bash or relaxing by the pool, these festive beverages are ideal for honoring the red, white, and blue.

Featuring everything from vibrant patriotic pours to inventive drinks inspired by states like Alabama, California, and Kentucky, these cocktails capture the essence of summer and the spirit of independence. Whether you're in the mood for something strong or prefer a lighter, low-ABV option, you'll find a recipe here that fits your celebration vibe.

All-American Rum Limeade

Mixologist: Lee Corbett (@TheRogueBrusselSprout)

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Kōloa Kaua’i White Rum

Pinch of blue spirulina

Barspoon of water

1 oz Campari

0.25 oz grenadine

2–3 oz limeade

Strawberries and blueberries for garnish

Glitter-coated apple slices cut into stars for garnish

Directions:

-Mix blue spirulina with a barspoon of water, stir in rum, and set aside.

-Add Campari and grenadine to a tall glass, stir, then fill with ice.

-Slowly pour in limeade to avoid mixing layers, leaving 1 inch at the top.

-Float the blue spirulina rum on top through a fine-mesh strainer.

-Garnish with strawberries, blueberries, and glittery star-shaped apple slices; serve with a straw.

Kentucky Lemonade

Ingredients:

2 oz Jeptha Creed Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

4 dash Ne Oublie Strawberry Ginger bitters

½ oz elderflower liqueur

½ oz simple syrup

1 oz lemon juice

Lemon Lime soda

Mint sprig

Lemon wheel

Directions:

-Add all ingredients except soda to shaker tin

-Add ice and shake

-Double strain over ice in highball (collins) glass

-Top with lemon lime soda

-Garnish with mint sprig and lemon wheel

Margarita Azul

Ingredients:

45ml Partida Blanco

30ml Bols Blue Curacao​

25ml Fresh lime juice ​

10ml Sugar syrup​

Alabama Slammer

Ingredients:

0.5 oz Bols Amaretto​

0.5 oz Sloe gin

1.0 oz Southern Comfort

2.0 oz Orange juice

1.0 oz Fresh lemon juice

0.2 oz Sugar syrup

California Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with Californian Orange Citrus

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

1 oz Orange Juice

0.75 oz Passion Fruit Syrup/Puree

2 oz Sparkling Wine

2 oz Soda Water

Orange wheel for garnish

Directions:

-Fill a wine glass with ice cubes

-Pour all the ingredients over the ice and stir gently

-Garnish with orange wheels

Riunite Lambrusco Spritz (Low-ABV)

Ingredients:

1 part Riunite Lambrusco

1 part Maschio Prosecco DOC

a splash of lemonade or a squeeze of lemon

Directions:

Serve the drink over ice and garnish it with a vibrant lemon wheel.