5 WOMEN OWNED AND OPERATED RESTAURANTS – Honor Culinary Contributions in NYC

We honor the beginning of Women’s History Month by letting our readers know about these women-owned and operated restaurants. Their origins all tell a story of passion, talent, and the relentless pursuit of unique hospitality. Check these marvelous restaurants out and visit them soon!

Reyna (11 East 13th St), which means ‘queen’ in Spanish, established its initial origins in 2016 in Toronto. Reyna is the brainchild of Nicki Laborie, who has built a successful, female-operated empire spanning from Canada, to NYC. Laborie leads with the belief that people bring back people, and her concept revolves around inviting people to gather in a convivial, sexy, and welcoming setting over delicious food and drinks. Every detail of Reyna is intentionally curated to align with Laborie’s mission; from the overall vibe, gorgeous ambiance, and the exceptional food, to create an experience that is unique and memorable. This Mediterranean tapas restaurant opened in NYC in late 2022 and has been buzzing ever since.

Lamia’s Fish Market (47 Avenue B) in the East Village has an over-the-top, or in this case, under-the-sea style design, giving guests the feel that they're dining in the most chic submarine they've ever seen. Chef & Owner Lamia Funti’s restaurant boasts the most gorgeous champagne and raw bar imaginable. The restaurant's private dining room comes complete with a ship's wheel at the head of the captain's table. The extensive seafood menu includes fish by the pound, seafood pastas, and main courses from both land and sea.

Baar Baar (13 East 1st St) is a modern Indian gastropub from Payal Sharma, helmed by chef Sujan Sarkar located in NYC's East Village. Here, chef Sarkar is paying homage to his roots by reinterpreting regional Indian cuisine through a modern lens. Innovative cocktails infused with the bold flavors of the Indian subcontinent complement the cuisine.

H A A M (234 Union Ave) is a plant-based Caribbean restaurant located in Williamsburg from Chef/Owner Yesenia Ramdass. The menu is inspired by Ramdass's Dominican heritage and husband Randy’s Trinidadian background. The eatery – a heartfelt acronym for 'Healthy As A Motha' – is the first full-service outpost from Ramdass, who previously operated the concept as a ghost kitchen in Sunnyside, Queens. Like its early iteration, H A A M blends and celebrates the rich culture and diverse flavors of the Caribbean and offers a new perspective on plant-based dining in a space that is as vibrant as the food.

Cecily (80 Franklin St) is the first venture from Sommelier & Beverage Director, Kristin Ma (Estela, WS New York, LaLou, Anfora) and Service Director, Tara Noble (LaLou, Lea, Rosemary’s; also the founder of consultancy, Third Space Hospitality). Located in Greenpoint, the full-service neighborhood restaurant, which debuted in December 2023, offers a seasonal, produce-driven culinary identity and diverse beverage program. Executive Chef Zach Frieling (Jupiter and The Four Horsemen) leads the direction of the restaurant's sustainably-focused menu. Ma, Noble and Frieling, who are all based in Brooklyn, have built a sustainable model of business growth for the staff at Cecily, offering purposeful profit-sharing and ownership opportunities as well as direct mentorship in skills ranging from wine tasting to restaurant finance. The team value a sense of place and neighborhood, and strive to have this reflected in their offering through prioritizing hiring employees locally and hosting monthly wine classes for the community.

Photo Credit: Reyna Owner, Nicki Laborie, Courtesy of Ryan Emberly