Video: NYC Ballet's Gilbert Bolden III Discusses Justin Peck's MYSTIC FAMILIAR

Watch a new video of NYC Ballet's Gilbert Bolden III discussing Justin Peck's Mystic Familiar. Gilbert radiates effortless strength and a commanding presence in the Fire pas de deux while remaining a steady, grounded partner.

"It felt really fun to just exist on stage and not be so made up," says Principal Dancer Gilbert Bolden III, reflecting on Justin Peck's Mystic Familiar.

During the Company's 2025 Winter Season, Bolden has debuted in leading roles in Balanchine's Scotch Symphony, Robbins' The Cage, Balanchine and Robbins' Firebird, Peter Martins' Swan Lake (Hungarian), and created a featured role in the world premiere of Justin Peck's Mystic Familiar. In addition, Bolden has reprised roles in Balanchine's Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet (Second Movement) and Concerto Barocco, as well as Robbins' In the Night.

While still an apprentice with NYCB, Bolden performed a featured role in George Balanchine's The Nutcracker (Mother Ginger) and originated a featured role in Gianna Reisen's Composer's Holiday.

Since joining NYCB, he has performed featured roles in a range of other works by Balanchine, Albert Evans, Martins, Justin Peck, Tiler Peck, Alysa Pires, Alexei Ratmansky, Robbins, and Pam Tanowitz, among others. He has also originated featured roles in work by Silas Farley, Amy Hall Garner, Justin Peck, and Caili Quan, among others.

