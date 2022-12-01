Valentina Kozlova Will Teach at Peridance and Stage Works For Boston Ballet II

Valentina Kozlova has announced that she'll be teaching intermediate/advanced classes at the Peridance Center on Mondays and Thursdays.

Kozlova, a former principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet, teaches in a style that combines the Vaganova method with Balanchine.

Starting January 21st, Kozlova will spend time with the Boston Ballet II, where she will coach their productions of Giselle and Le Corsair, and teach the Graduation Classical Pas de Deux, choreographed by Leonid Lavrovsky.

Look for the Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition in April 2023.

Learn more at www.vkibc.org.



