VIDEO: Watch Excerpts From American Ballet Theatre's GISELLE

American Ballet Theatre has put excerpts from its production of Giselle online.

First presented in France, 1841, this ballet in two acts remains a beloved classic due to its exquisite beauty and transcendent themes of love and forgiveness.

Watch the excerpts here!

The full-length production of Giselle, which premiered February 14, 2020, is a unique collaboration between renowned designers and an artistic team of Cuban and American stagers, including Ana Novoa, Aydmara Cabrera, José Manuel Carreño, and Ian Hussey. Every detail - from tulle skirts to thatched roofs and nuanced pantomime - has been developed from the vision and heritage these artists possess. Each moment is steeped in legacy while giving dancers the knowledge and freedom to make it their own.

"This was one of the most incredible experiences of my life." ~ Aldeir Monteiro, ARB Dancer



"Being able to work with José Manuel Carreño was a childhood dream come true. I grew up watching his videos and I identified with him (a Latino male ballet dancer). He was the main driving force as to why I decided to pursue a career in ballet." ~ Ruben Rascon, ARB Dancer





