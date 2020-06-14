Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Various Forms of Dancing Break Out at Protests Across the World

Dancing is breaking out at protests across the world as many performers are using this as an outlet while theatres are shut down.

Dances seen have ranged from traditional African steps dating back to slavery, to dances in defiance and anger at police brutality.

Al Jazeera's Laura Burdon-Manley reported on this, and chatted with some protesters about the dancing.

