VIDEO: LGBT+ Dance Troupe Pay Tribute To 20 Years Of XTINA

International superstar and pop icon Christina Aguilera is confirmed to headline Brighton and Hove Pride! To give her the warmest welcome Choreographer and director Andrea Walker, founder of 201 Dance Company based in Brighton has once again brought a team of phenomenal dancers together to perform Aguilera's noughties hit 'Dirrty' in iconic spots around the city.

The 201 Dance Company hit the streets to record the video being released on Thursday 28th July 2022 and performed the street dance routine in well-known iconic Brighton landmarks including The Lanes, The Dome, The Old Steine, New Steine Gardens and the beach

This is the third tribute performance for pride of its kind; the first welcoming Britney Spears to the city for Pride and the second even starring Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue herself, as she headlined the LGBTQ+ celebrations. This year they decided to do the same and to create an even bigger viral video sensation.

Andrea said:

"When Christina Aguilera was announced as a headline act for Brighton & Hove Pride, I knew I wanted 201 to do something special. We involved the whole community and got onboard the best dancers we knew, truly on a mission to live our best lives in a dance video that celebrates queerness, love and also Xtina's incredible career.

Xtina headlining Pride was exciting enough, but next month also marks the 20 year anniversary of "Dirrty". I knew there was no other choice when it came to what song we'd be dancing to:

"Dirrty" is an iconic, revolutionary track, and back in 2002 it also represented the queer awakening for so many young gay individuals like myself. Xtina got so much push-back when "Dirrty" was first released. The media of the time called the song and video "controversial". Yet, Xtina never backed down, always acknowledging, stressing how the track and video represented her true vision as an artist. "This is me, take it or leave it". No wonder the song resonated with so many of us from the LGBT+ community. No wonder "Dirrty" is a queer anthem."

Josh Brady filmed and edited and 201 Dance Company has the support from Marina Studios and ICTheatre, who have been long supporters of the work and queer mission. The dance troupe also offered the opportunity for ICTheatre students to dance in the project. The lead dancer shown in the centre of the above image is Yasmin Cogan de Abreu who has worked with Andrea for five years.

The final scene of the video includes over 60 dancers of the beloved and diverse Brighton dance community. Andrea continued:

"Pride is all about inclusion, so I really wanted the final moments in the video to have dancers of all different backgrounds, styles and skills. You'll be able to spot dancers from the Marta Scott Dance Company, Outta Puff Daddys and Visual Artists among many others."

Check out the video below!