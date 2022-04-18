The National Arts Club EYE ON DANCE to Stream On Zoom, April 28

The National Arts Club will present the zoom presentation of EYE ON DANCE clips narrated by the archive's creator/producer/host Celia Ipiotis on Thursday, April 28 at 7:30pm.

Dance icons, renegades and under-recognized heroes revel in tales about life as a dancer, dance clubs of the 1930's, gender identity politics, first amendment rights and jazz music's impact on tap with artists like Alvin Ailey, Katherine Dunham, Billy Forsythe, Lourdes Lopez, Millicent Hodson, Frankie Manning, LaVaughn Robinson, Jimmy Slyde, Agnes deMille, Laurie Carlos, Kevin McKenzie, Violette Verdy, Edward Villella, Yvonne Rainer, Joan Myers Brown and so many more.

A major primary source dance archive, EYE ON DANCE episodes intertwine frank conversations with performance footage linking diverse dance forms to larger educational, historical, cultural and political issues.

This event is free but registration is required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/294931045697

EOD 200th Anniversary Program trailer:https://vimeo.com/514682284.