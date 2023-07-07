The Mark Morris Dance Group Will Make Its Debut At The Joyce Theater Next Month

Performances are August 1-12, 2023.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

The Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) will make its debut at The Joyce Theater in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York, August 1-12, 2023, with two repertory programs, including audience favorites and rarely seen pieces, as well as a world premiere and a stage premiere.

 

“Program A,” August 1-5, 2023, will include Numerator (2017), A Wooden Tree (2012), Italian Concerto (2007), and Grand Duo (1993); “Program B,” August 8-12, will include Castor and Pollux (1980), the stage premiere of  Tempus Perfectum (2021), All Fours (2003), and the world premiere of A minor Dance, set to Partita No. 3 in A minor by Johann Sebastian Bach. All pieces, except A Wooden Tree and Castor and Pollux, will feature live musical accompaniment by the MMDG Music Ensemble.

 

Mark Morris Dance Group's 10-day engagement at The Joyce Theater is August 1-12, 2023. Performances are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 PM, Thursdays and Fridays at 8 PM, and Saturdays at 2 PM and 8 PM. Tickets for all shows are on sale on The Joyce Theater website, priced $10-$75.




