The Mark Morris Dance Group Will Make Its Debut At The Joyce Theater Next Month

The Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) will make its debut at The Joyce Theater in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York, August 1-12, 2023, with two repertory programs, including audience favorites and rarely seen pieces, as well as a world premiere and a stage premiere.

“Program A,” August 1-5, 2023, will include Numerator (2017), A Wooden Tree (2012), Italian Concerto (2007), and Grand Duo (1993); “Program B,” August 8-12, will include Castor and Pollux (1980), the stage premiere of Tempus Perfectum (2021), All Fours (2003), and the world premiere of A minor Dance, set to Partita No. 3 in A minor by Johann Sebastian Bach. All pieces, except A Wooden Tree and Castor and Pollux, will feature live musical accompaniment by the MMDG Music Ensemble.

Mark Morris Dance Group's 10-day engagement at The Joyce Theater is August 1-12, 2023. Performances are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 PM, Thursdays and Fridays at 8 PM, and Saturdays at 2 PM and 8 PM. Tickets for all shows are on sale on The Joyce Theater website, priced $10-$75.