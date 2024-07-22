The American Ballet Theatre's 2024 New York Summer Intensive Final Performance Set for This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



End of session performances for American Ballet Theatre's New York Summer Intensive are scheduled for Friday, July 26 at 12:00 P.M. and 2:30 P.M. at Frank Sinatra School of the Arts. The performances mark the conclusion of ABT's 29th annual New York Summer Intensive, a five-week training program for dancers ages 12 to 20.

Summer Intensive students will perform selections from ABT's repertory, including Les Sylphides, The Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, Giselle, Raymonda, Romeo and Juliet, and Paquita. Participants in American Ballet Theatre's Summer Intensives are chosen through a cross-country audition tour, which spanned 19-cities this year. ABT's 2024 Summer Intensives welcome 700 participants in New York City, Tampa, FL, and Costa Mesa, CA.

The annual Summer Intensive at ABT's New York studios is a comprehensive course that begins with daily ballet technique class and includes specialized classes in pointe work, partnering, variations, character dance, mime, modern, jazz, contemporary, Pilates, Yoga Narada, and Meet the Artist lectures with ABT Company members.

Under the direction of Kate Lydon, the 2024 New York Summer Intensive Program incorporates a faculty of ABT alumni, members of ABT's Artistic Staff, and renowned teachers, including ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe; ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School Artistic Director Stella Abrera; ABT Studio Company Artistic Director Sascha Radetsky; Rubén Martín, Principal Teacher, ABT JKO School Pre-Professional Division; Yan Chen, Principal Teacher, ABT JKO School Pre-Professional Division and Rehearsal Director, ABT Studio Company; Ethan Brown, Leslie Browne, Harriet Clark, Elizabeth Ferrell, Sarah Smith, and Leann Underwood.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHO: American Ballet Theatre New York Summer Intensive

WHERE: Frank Sinatra School of the Arts

35-12 35th Avenue

Astoria, New York 11106

For detailed directions, visit https://www.franksinatraschoolofthearts.org/

WHEN: Friday, July 26 at 12:00 P.M. and 2:30 P.M.

TO PURCHASE TICKETS: A limited number of seats will be on sale for $25 at the door one hour prior to the performance. Adults and children, aged two and up, require a ticketed seat. Please visit ABT's website for more information and purchase tickets here.

