TIED One-Man Play Starring Jason Carmichael To Run At Alpha Omega Studio Theater

Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company will present TIED, a one-man play written by Crystal Rae and performed by Jason Carmichael, March 6–22 at Alpha Omega Studio Theater in New York City. The production is presented as part of the organization’s “Sharing the Stage” series.

In TIED, Carmichael portrays Daniel, a father whose daughter is killed in the September 16, 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. The attack, carried out by members of the Ku Klux Klan, killed four young girls and became a turning point in the Civil Rights Movement, helping galvanize support for the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Rather than focusing on the bombing itself, the play examines its personal aftermath. Daniel reflects on his life before and after the tragedy, recounting memories of his childhood, family, faith, and cultural heritage while grappling with trauma and grief. HoustonPress.com described the performance by noting that audiences “listen to his stories like children at the feet of a master storyteller.”

Jason E. Carmichael reprises the role of Daniel, for which he received the Houston Press Best Actor award during the play’s premiere in Houston. Carmichael holds a BFA in Theatre from Howard University and has appeared in productions including PARADISE BLUE, FENCES, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM, FETCH CLAY/MAKE MAN, THE MEETING, WATER BY THE SPOONFUL, and TWELFTH NIGHT. He will also appear in the upcoming film I VOTED.

Playwright Crystal Rae is a Chicago-born, Houston-based actor and writer whose work has been produced at the Midtown International Theatre Festival and the New York New Works Festival. TIED was named Best New Play by the Houston Press following its premiere.

Tickets

Performances of TIED run March 6–22 at Alpha Omega Studio Theater, located at 70 East 4th Street in New York City. Performances take place Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30.