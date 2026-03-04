Richmond Terrace Dancers Shine in FROM ROOTS TO ARTS Showcase

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Public Housing Community Fund and SKIN Dance Company presented a community-driven dance showcase titled “I Am” at the CUNY College of Staten Island's Center for the Arts on Saturday, February 28th, 2026. Through modern dance, Afrocentric movement, spoken word, and ensemble work, the multidisciplinary performance explored identity, ancestry, resilience, and the power of autonomy. The performance featured SKIN Dance Company, youth and adult dancers from Staten Island's community centers, studios, and creative spaces, and the stories of community members. Featuring an ensemble of dancers of color, the performance was presented in honor of Black History Month and celebrated Black contributions to art, dance, and culture.

The dance performance was part of “From Roots to Arts”, an innovative artist-in-residency pilot program by the Public Housing Community Fund in partnership with NYCHA, NYC Public Design Commission, NYC Department of Youth and Community Development, and NYCHA residents. The program aims to enrich and expand culture, heritage, and art narratives within public housing by empowering local artists and residents to create with and for their communities. Mrs. Tina Thompson-Pope, the Artistic Director of SKIN Dance Company & Staten Island Contemporary, was selected as the Artist in Residence of the Richmond Terrace Houses. She directed “I Am” as part of her residency.

“The From Roots to Arts Program is meant to inspire NYCHA residents to tell their stories and foster community through art, and ‘I Am' is an exemplary project that empowers Richmond Terrace Houses residents and friends to express themselves through movement,” said Kemi Karim, Manager of Art & Culture at Public Housing Community Fund. “Through her residency and project, Tina Thompson-Pope has demonstrated how creativity can serve as an important tool for building confidence, unity and excellence within NYCHA, and this performance was a beautiful ensemble of movement, memory, and community.. We are excited to continue working with local artists across the city to instill creativity within public housing.”

Employing the framework of the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) Cornerstone Program, which provides engaging, high-quality, year-round programs for adults and young people at 100 NYCHA Community Centers, this 20-month residency endeavor offers dedicated spaces within community centers across the five boroughs, fostering an environment where artists can immerse themselves and interact with residents and the community.

In addition to Richmond Terrace Houses, the following NYCHA communities are participating in the From Roots to Arts program:

Astoria Houses, Queens

Bronx River Houses, Bronx

Bushwick Houses, Brooklyn

King Towers, Manhattan