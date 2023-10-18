The 15th Annual Dancers Over 40 Legacy Awards Set For December

The event will take place December 4th, 2023, 6-9pm.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night Performances Photo 1 DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night Performances
Review: JEKYLL & HYDE at KC Ballet Photo 2 Review: JEKYLL & HYDE at KC Ballet
Review: SEA OF TROUBLES, Screening, Royal Opera House Photo 3 Review: SEA OF TROUBLES, Screening, Royal Opera House
Review: SONG OF SONGS, PAM TANOWITZ, Barbican Theatre Photo 4 Review: SONG OF SONGS, PAM TANOWITZ, Barbican Theatre

The 15th Annual Dancers Over 40 Legacy Awards Set For December

The 15th Annual Dancers Over 40 Legacy Awards and holiday dinner will honor DO40 members Joe Ahumda, Jill Cook, Gene Foote, Jean Preece and Joanna Rush on Monday, December 4th, 2023, 6-9pm at Lips Restaurant, 227 East 56th Street, NYC. The event will be hosted by celebrated journalist Michael Musto. There will be guest speakers and performances this year, featuring GLAM Awards Entertainer of the Year Bootsie LeFaris, as well as Egypt, Yasmin Delano and special surprises, along with the always wonderfully delicious full-course meal.

Each 2023 honoree holds a special place in the world of dance and have all contributed to promoting Dancers over 40 and the History, Legacy and Lives of our community. Some of these performers began their professional careers when JFK was president with Flower Drum Song, and continued with Funny Girl, Sweet Charity, Pippin, Chicago, Dancin', My One and Only, Best Little Whorehouse, 42nd Street, A Chorus Line, Shirley MacLaine On Broadway and many more.

Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, while sharing the knowledge with the younger generation just beginning their careers. The event will be videotaped and donated to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Tickets ON SALE NOW with REDEYE. Members, $55.00 with their 2022 - 2023 discount code; non-members, $65.00. Go to the link Click Here. There is also a RedEye Box office located at 355 West 41st Street, open from 8am to 4pm daily. Call 888-438-8490 to order by phone. For more information, call the DO40 Hotline at 212-330-7016 or email at dancersover40@aol.com.

 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Collage Dance Collective to Perform World Premiere of Durante Verzolas LUMINESCENT at Proc Photo
Collage Dance Collective to Perform World Premiere of Durante Verzola's LUMINESCENT at Proctors Theater

Collage Dance is performing at Proctors Theater in Schenectady, NY on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00pm.

2
Experience the World Premiere of W(h)ine Pairings: An Interactive Dance-Theater Production Photo
Experience the World Premiere of W(h)ine Pairings: An Interactive Dance-Theater Production at the 92nd Street Y

Discover the world premiere of W(h)ine Pairings, an interactive dance-theater production at the 92nd Street Y. Join the conversation as audience complaints are paired with wine and short, topical dances inspired by contemporary issues.

3
NYCBallet Reveals Two Promotions Photo
NYCBallet Reveals Two Promotions

New York City Ballet announced that two of the Company’s corps de ballet members – Gilbert Bolden III and Davide Riccardo -- have been promoted to the rank of Soloist. Learn more about the soloists here!

4
Verb Ballets Reveals Name Change Photo
Verb Ballets Reveals Name Change

Verb Ballets Announces Name Change to Ohio Contemporary Ballet. Stay up to date with the latest news from the ballet company.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky Video
Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky
The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET Video
The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET
NYC Ballet's Joseph Gordon on George Balanchine's ORPHEUS: Anatomy of a Dance Video
NYC Ballet's Joseph Gordon on George Balanchine's ORPHEUS: Anatomy of a Dance
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS