Smuin Contemporary Ballet Celebrates 26th anniversary with Smuin's Annual Gala

Article Pixel Nov. 27, 2019  

Smuin Contemporary Ballet Celebrates 26th anniversary with Smuin's Annual Gala

Smuin Contemporary Ballet celebrates its 26th anniversary with Smuin's Annual Gala, hosted by co-chairs Patti and Jerry Hume and Athena and John Konstin along with Smuin's Board of Trustees and Friends of Smuin committee. Honoring 26 years at the forefront of contemporary ballet, arts, community, philanthropic, and civic leaders of San Francisco will mingle with Smuin's dancers at this fabulous fête featuring a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner catered by McCall's, world class wines from Napa Valley's Grgich Hills Estate, and delightful performances by Smuin's exquisite dancers. Guests will also enjoy a thrilling live auction featuring one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences, followed by after-dinner dancing.

WHEN:

5pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020

WHERE:

The Galleria, 101 Henry Adams Street, San Francisco

TICKETS:

Tables of 10: $15,000, $10,000, $7,500, $5,000

Individual tickets:

$1,000, $750, $500

For more information on sponsoring opportunities, ticket and table purchases, please contact Deb Glazer, Development Director, at 415-556-5000 x100, dglazer@smuinballet.org, or visit www.smuinballet.org



Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS Returns To Thousand Oaks
  • Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS to Open at Santa Paula Theater Center
  • Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Announces Auditions for ELF THE MUSICAL
  • PIPPIN Opens November 8th At Conejo Players Theater