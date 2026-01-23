Canton Ballet To Celebrate 60th Anniversary With THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME (GOAT) In April 2026

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Canton Ballet will celebrate its 60th anniversary in April 2026 with The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), a curated performance and celebration weekend honoring six decades of artistic leadership, community support, and dancer excellence.

The anniversary program will be presented as a performance-only evening on Friday, April 24, 2026, followed by the Ballet’s official 60th Anniversary Benefit Gala on Saturday, April 25, 2026. The weekend will conclude with an alumni brunch on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Jennifer Catazaro Hayward, Executive Artistic Director of Canton Ballet, said the title reflects the collective effort behind the organization’s longevity, noting that the company’s success has been built over generations of artists, families, patrons, donors, and supporters.

The Greatest of All Time will feature works drawn from across Canton Ballet’s history while recognizing key figures in the organization’s development. Honorees include co-founder Suanne Ferguson and founding Board President Jane Bingham Fawcett, as well as former Artistic Directors John Begg and John Wilkins, who introduced full-length ballets to Stark County audiences. The program also acknowledges Artistic Director Emeritus Cassandra Crowley, whose four-decade tenure expanded the company’s classical, modern, and contemporary repertoire.

The anniversary performance centers on the contributions of Canton Ballet dancers, past and present, whose work has shaped the organization’s artistic identity.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2026 — THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME (GOAT)

6:00–7:30 p.m. — Performance

Cultural Center Theater

SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2026 — 60TH ANNIVERSARY BENEFIT GALA

5:00–6:00 p.m. — VIP Reception

Great Court Lobby (by invitation; open to alumni)

6:00–7:15 p.m. — The Greatest of All Time Performance

Cultural Center Theater

Immediately Following — Modern-Style Anniversary Gala

The post-performance celebration will feature live music by Tony Quarles and The Discovery Band, cuisine by Spice, a live auction, and dancing.

The Gala is presented by Canton Ballet alumnus Henry “Ty” Neading and his wife Laura Neading. Gala Co-Chairs include Amie Juenemann Diamond, Canton Ballet Board President; Kristen DeDent, Board Secretary; Jennifer Deuble; Katie Wood; and Erin Szekeres.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26, 2026 — ALUMNI BRUNCH

10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. — Brunch

Wilkof Courtyard, Canton Museum of Art