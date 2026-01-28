Woman In Motion Celebrates Five Years In Motion With Anniversary Performance And Party

Woman in Motion kicks off its fifth season with Five Years in Motion, a celebratory evening featuring eight beloved works from past seasons, followed by a post-performance party with music, connection, and complimentary bites and drinks on Monday, February 9, 7:00 PM ay The Citigroup Theater at The Ailey Studios,

Five Years in Motion honors the success of the past four seasons while looking ahead to an exciting future. The performance showcases the artistic versatility that has defined Woman in Motion, featuring choreography by Jenifer Dillow, Katie Drablos, Sara Edwards, Nick Korkos, Lauren Lovette, Mindy Moeller, and Rachel Thalman.

Woman in Motion's ten exceptional dancers bring remarkable heart, technique, and artistry to the stage. Co-Directors Laura Katherine Kaufman and Rachel Thalman will perform alongside Emily Cardea, Taylor Habershaw, Mary Kate Hartung, Mae Mara, Colby Marie, Mallory Pettee, Austin Sora, and Dana Tagliaferro.

Established in 2022, Woman in Motion is a multifaceted dance company blending jazz and ballet that celebrates individuality and bridges the concert dance and musical theater worlds. WIM produces shows featuring original works in diverse styles that inspire both artists and audiences.

Tickets are available at www.womaninmotion.org.