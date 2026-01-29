Tom Gold Dance Reveals 2026 Spring Season

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For its annual spring season, Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10, 2026, New York City-based classical dance company Tom Gold Dance returns to the Grand Ballroom at Bohemian National Hall with a revival and expansion of Tom Gold's Mad About the Boy (2005), a vivacious romp set in an English supper club in the 1930s. Featuring the sophisticated songs of Ivor Novello and Noël Coward (including Coward's titular “Mad About the Boy”), Mad About the Boy reunites jazz singer Olivia Chindamo and pianist Matthew Sheens, who performed with Tom Gold Dance in Gold's Le Voyage (2025), with Company dancers.

Currently joining Chindamo and Sheens are dancers Sara Adams, Harrison Coll, and Kennard Henson of New York City Ballet, as well as Cara Seymour, Ella Titus, and Craig Wasserman; and bassist Simón Willson. An additional artist will be named later.

“Like the connection between Le Voyage and Jacque Demy's Les Desmoiselles de Rochefort, Mad About the Boy has its own cinematic origins, channeling the audacious spirit of Robert Altman's satirical masterpiece Gosford Park,” says Gold. “We can't wait to revisit one of my earliest works in an intimate, cabaret-style configuration that puts our audience at the center of the action.”

Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10, 2026 at 7:30PM, Fourth Floor Grand Ballroom at Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street (between 1st and 2nd Avenues), New York City, NY 10021.