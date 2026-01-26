Diablo Ballet Continues 32nd Season With THE LITTLE MERMAID At Lesher Center

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Diablo Ballet continues its 32nd season with performances on February 6 and 7, 2026, at Lesher Center for the Arts, presented in the Hofmann Theatre. The program is led by THE LITTLE MERMAID, choreographed by Julia Adam and based on the classic story by Hans Christian Andersen.

The mixed repertory program also includes the Diablo Ballet premiere of Company B by Paul Taylor, along with an encore presentation of Donizetti Variations by George Balanchine. Together, the works span narrative ballet, American modern dance, and neoclassical choreography.

In addition to the performances, ticketholders are invited to complimentary special events, including a pre-performance talk and a meet-and-greet with the dancers.

Performances take place Friday, February 6 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, February 7 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The program runs approximately two hours and ten minutes, including two 15-minute intermissions. Tickets are priced from $30 to $59 and are available online or by phone at 925-943-7469.