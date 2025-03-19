Review: NYCDAF Hosts DESTINY RISING at The Joyce Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Destiny Rising, an evening to benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation, was held March 17th at the legendary Joyce Theater. As an annual event that celebrates the power of dance education and opportunity, the theater was filled with enthusiastic spirits and rapturous applause all evening long.

The NYC Dance Alliance Foundation was founded in 2010 by Executive Director Joe Lanteri, and in the last 15 years, the organization has supported over 500 talented teenagers with $5 million in college scholarships. But more than supporting "dancers," Lanteri repeatedly spoke about the power of investing in "this next generation of leaders."

And he's right. As we navigate the current sociopolitical climate, where funding for the arts is being stripped away, investment in and empowerment of up-and-coming artists is paramount. So, it was thrilling to see the exciting group of dancers the organization gathered; from young teens to professional, working dancers. It was a night of versatility and joyful inspiration.

Each piece and group of dancers were very exciting to watch—I was moved by their outward passion for both dance and storytelling, at every level. One notable standout included Madison Hicks' Alone together. The choreography was elevated in both movement quality and scale; quite a feat for just 2 days of rehearsal! The dancers moved like ocean waves, breaking apart and blending together to fit with the cascading quality of Ben Waters' music. Hicks was a former recipient of a NYCDAF scholarship, and it was fulfilling to see the dream realized, full-circle, on the Joyce Theater stage.

I was equally captivated by Marymount Manhattan College Dance Company's Volata. As an audience-goer, it's enjoyable to witness a group of dancers working together so seamlessly; you could tell that they're comfortable and familiar with each other, and they used that to their advantage. Special shout-out to Art in Motion Dance Center—the dancers possessed an elevated poise, far beyond their years.

Jada Bryant and Hoyeon Kim from American Ballet Theatre's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School were brilliant technicians in Coppelia Act II Wedding Pas de Deux. They each danced with ease and grace, and it's reassuring to see the future of classical ballet is so strong.

But the standout of the evening was Christian Burse from Complexions Contemporary Ballet in Growth. A solo piece choreographed by the legendary Dwight Rhoden, Burse is a singular mover: powerful in impact and sinewy in transition. The piece is a repertory classic, but Burse's rendition left me speechless. With every développé and grand jeté, Burse seemed to levitate above the stage, hovering as if it was no effort at all. I was moved by the embodiment of character and the audience agreed, giving the piece a standing ovation.

Dance education is alive and well—but it's up to us to keep supporting the cause. If you'd like to donate to NYCDAF, learn more here.

Photo Credit: Chris Coates

