Paul Taylor Dance Company to Celebrate Their Founder On December 13 At Adelphi Performing Arts Center

The Paul Taylor Dance Company brings its ever-burgeoning repertoire back to Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center (PAC) with a program of modern dance on Friday, December 13. One of the world's most highly respected and sought-after ensembles, the group honors their late founder Paul Taylor with a performance scheduled to include Brief Encounters, Last Look, and audience favorite Esplanade.

The Paul Taylor Dance Company will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13, in the Olmsted Theatre in Adelphi's PAC Concert Hall.

Tickets are $50, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You