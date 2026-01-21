New Ballet To Present 9th Annual FAST FORWARD At Hammer Theatre Center

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Ballet has announced the 9th annual Fast Forward, Friday, March 27, 7 pm & Saturday, March 28, 2 pm at the Hammer Theatre Center. Fast Forward is a weekend of new contemporary ballet by choreographers both local and from around the US and Canada.

Fast Forward provides the opportunity for emerging choreographers, both local and from around the US and Canada, to experiment. The program offers New Ballet Company Dancers the chance to perform work that has been created specifically for them, and to grow as artists and be part of the creative process. In addition, the choreographers provide the audience with a behind-the-scenes understanding of the new works by discussing the choreographic process and providing context and insight into their inspiration.

Fast Forward takes place on March 27 and 28 at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose, CA 95113. General Admission tickets start at $20 and Premium tickets are $147. For more information, visit https://newballet.com or call 408-924-8501.

Premium Tickets include access to the Hammer Theatre Center's Curtain Call Lounge starting one hour before the show and at intermission, plus access to a post-performance Cast Party with the dancers, featuring sweet and savory bites and elegant wines from Del Dotto Vineyards.

Director, Founder and Primary Choreographer, Dalia Rawson founded New Ballet in 2016 and created Fast Forward in 2017. Rawson states: "I am thrilled to celebrate the Company's 9th season of Fast Forward. It is a special opportunity for New Ballet to provide a platform for a diversity of choreographers to create new work, and for the dancers to be part of the creative process. It is always a favorite among both audience members and the dance artists performing on stage!"

World Premieres by Choreographers including:

● Natasha Adorlee: an Emmy Award-winning choreographer, filmmaker, composer, and educator.

● Mariana Sobral: Director of eMotion Arts Dance Co and, former professional dancer.

● Dalia Rawson in collaboration with Erica Patton: New Ballet Artistic Director and New Ballet Guest Artist

● Deborah Le and Lyla Davey, Studio Company Dancers creating new works for Fast Forward

● Julio Hong, Montreal-based choreographer for Cirque du Soliel and host of "The Masked Singer"

● Jay Torres: Artistic Director of Latizmo, an inclusive dance company empowering people of all abilities to express themselves through dance.

● Joseph Phillips: Former principal dancer at the Mariinsky Theatre, Primorsky Stage. Also performing leading roles with companies including American Ballet Theatre, Miami City Ballet, and San Francisco Ballet.