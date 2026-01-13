Patricio Revé Joins The Royal Ballet as Principal Dancer

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Patricio Revé will join the Company as a Principal dancer from the start of the 2026/27 Season. Revé is currently a Guest Artist with The Royal Ballet. He made his debut with the Company in May 2025 in the lead role of Romeo in Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet, performing to critical acclaim alongside Royal Ballet Principal Natalia Osipova. Since then Revé has also appeared with Osipova in Alexei Ratmansky's Middle Duet and in Akram Khan's Mud of Sorrow as part of Osipova/Linbury in November.

Forthcoming performances this Season include debuts as Richard in Wayne McGregor's Woolf Works, opening on 17 January, and in Glen Tetley's Pierrot Lunaire as Brighella in the Linbury Theatre in February. Later in the spring he will perform the role of Albrecht in Peter Wright's production of Giselle, partnering Osipova on 7, 13 and 19 March.

Kevin O'Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet comments, ‘I'm delighted to welcome Patricio into the Company as a Principal dancer. His flair and artistry have already made such a strong impression during his guest appearances. These qualities, combined with a natural stage presence, align so well with The Royal Ballet. He will make a great addition to our wonderful roster of Principal dancers. We look forward to seeing him bring his exceptional talent to our stage in the seasons ahead.'

Patricio Revé adds, ‘I was so excited to receive the invitation from Kevin to join The Royal Ballet as a Principal dancer – it is a dream come true. Performing alongside such incredible artists and being part of this historic company is an honour. I am grateful to all the dancers and staff who have made me so welcome. I look forward to connecting with the very special audiences at the Royal Opera House and beyond.'

Born in Havana, Cuba, Revé trained at the Fernando Alonso National Ballet School and joined the Cuban National Ballet in 2015 where he was promoted to Principal in 2017. Under the directorship of Li Cunxin, he joined Queensland Ballet in 2018 and was promoted to Principal Artist in 2022.